APITech announces live webinar: Wireless Testing for a 5G World

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave signal conditioning, and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions, announces a live webinar on "Wireless Testing in a 5G World."

5G could be the biggest opportunity in telecommunications in a generation, spurring a revolution in connectivity for everyone, everywhere. But for successful, on-time roll-out of any new smartphone, router, wireless service, wearable, or even connected vehicle, 5G wireless connectivity must first be tested. The webinar will include multiple use case studies detailing how smartphone makers, wireless service providers, defense contractors and others are using the latest APITech solutions to automate their testing and simulate real-world conditions in the lab to ensure successful product launch. Testing for Wi-Fi 6E devices will also be a topic of the presentation and interactive discussion.

Companies and customers are eager to capitalize on the amazing speed, bandwidth and coverage benefits of 5G. To maximize this generational opportunity, businesses must test their product for different coverage, usage and environmental scenarios. APITech provides essential tools for wireless test & measurement. In addition, presenters will be available to take questions on massive MIMO, beamforming, the use of butler matrices, and related terms.

The live interactive webinar will be on September 16, 2020, 11am (Eastern US)

Save your seat: https://info.apitech.com/wireless/webinar/pr

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITechs' products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

Learn more about APITech and our products visit www.apitech.com

Contact:

Dana Morris

APITech

+1 508-251-6483

[email protected]

SOURCE API Technologies Corp.

Related Links

http://www.apitechnologies.com

