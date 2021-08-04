APITech Announces New Leadership for its Delmar, Delaware Facility

DELMAR, Del., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave signal conditioning and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions, announces three new leadership appointments to its Delmar facility, which produces high-performance filter products and integrated microwave assemblies (IMAs).

David Lynch Ph.D. has been hired as the senior director of RF2M-US Engineering. Lynch previously served as the chief technology officer at Filtronic PLC., where he led a global team of engineers in charge of technology and product strategy. Prior to Filtronic, Lynch was the chief engineer at TRAK Microwave Ltd. and he led the development of products for the company's space business. He holds a PhD from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, UK, and has authored and co-authored many professional articles and textbooks.

"APITech has an enviable track record as a supplier of innovative RF, microwave and millimeter-wave band products and complex integrated microwave assemblies to the US Defense and Aerospace industry," said Lynch. "I am delighted to have the opportunity to join them at this time for the next exciting stage of their development. I look forward to building on the existing technology platforms to expand the current product and customer base as APITech embarks on its digital transformation roadmap."

Tracy McKenrick has been hired as the Delmar facility's quality manager. McKenrick last served as quality manager at Jacquet Mid-Atlantic, where he was responsible for upgrading and maintaining their ISO-9000 and AS9100 certifications. Tracy has more than 20 years of quality management experience.

Dane Ramkalawan is the Delmar facility's new site leader. Ramkalawan served for more than five years at Micross Components as vice president of operations. He has extensive experience in PCBA and electronic box builds manufacturing. Ramkalawan also holds a Higher National Certificate in Electrical Engineering from City and Guilds of London.

"I relocated from Orlando to Delaware to join APITech because of the highly regulated Mil-Aero industry they served," said Ramkalawan. "I believe in their mission of building products that protects our country. API Technologies is a company that attracts talent because of how they care for their employees and their commitment to product excellence."

APITech's Delmar location offers leading designs of high-performance filter products and IMAs. Manufacturing capabilities include in-house machining and inert atmosphere laser sealing. The Delmar facility is an AS9100, ISO-9001 registered facility, a location that provides leading designs of high-performance filter products military and space filters, multiplexers, switched filter banks, filter-based IMAs, and filtered GPS/LNAs.

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high- performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeter wave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications.

A high-reliability technology pioneer with more than 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

