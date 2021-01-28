APITech Announces New Powerfilm Chip Attenuator Optimized for mmWave 5G Applications

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave signal conditioning, and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions, have just launched the new Powerfilm chip attenuator PCA3060. Rated to 30GHz and with power handling to 1 Watt, this new surface mount attenuator offers best-in-class performance in a 0603 package size. The new Powerfilm PCA3060 chip attenuator is optimized for radar, T/R modules, E/W, mmWave and 5G applications.

With its much higher throughput, 5G at mmWave frequencies offers the greatest potential for innovative new commercial wireless services and applications. According to Egor Alekseev, Powerfilm Product Line Manager, "The potential for enabling new applications and higher bandwidths is immense thanks to mmWave frequencies. APITech's newest chip attenuator, the Powerfilm PCA3060, helps make this possible."

All Powerfilm surface mount products are designed, tested and manufactured at APITech's Ann Arbor, MI, USA facility.

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

Learn more about APITech and our products visit www.apitech.com

Learn more about the new Powerfilm chip attenuator: https://info.apitech.com/powerfilm-resource-page

Contact: Dana Morris

APITech

+1 508-251-6483

[email protected]

SOURCE API Technologies Corp.

Related Links

http://www.apitechnologies.com

