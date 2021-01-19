APITech Announces Technology and Engineering Leadership Positions: Ian Dunn joins as CTO / Chief Technologist, John Tyhacz transitions to Chief Engineer

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of high-performance RF and microwave signal conditioning and electromagnetic spectrum management solutions, announces the appointment of Ian Dunn as Chief Technologist / Chief Technology Officer and John Tyhacz as Chief Engineer. Both positions will report to APITech Chief Executive Officer Terrence Hahn.

APITech is a technology solutions provider with a focus on strong engineering execution. These appointments are a foundation for the growth across our global Business Units. In their respective roles, Ian and John will partner to drive growth across APITech. In the CTO role, Ian will focus on Technology Development, Technology Roadmaps, New Product Innovation, and Product Differentiation. In the role of Chief Engineer, John will focus on Process Engineering, Advanced Manufacturing Engineering and Test, Design for Manufacture, and Process Excellence. Ian and John will also partner in several areas including design and customer engagement.

Before joining APITech, Ian held positions as VP of Advanced Technology and the Chief Scientist at Mercury Systems. He was responsible for advanced technology development with government labs and key technology partnerships. Before this role, he was the SVP & GM for Mercury's Sensor and Mission Processing business unit. Ian has held several P&L and technology roles at Mercury since completing his doctoral work. He received his Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University in electrical engineering. Ian has 25 years of experience designing and programming parallel computers for real-time mission and sensor processing applications. He has authored numerous papers and a book on algorithm design for parallel computer architectures.

Prior to joining APITech in early 2020, John served for over 16 years at Honeywell International Inc. Automation & Controls Division serving as Vice President in multiple positions as General Manager North American Residential Controls, Eastern USA Sales, Global Supply Chain, Advanced Manufacturing Engineering, and Business Process Improvement. John holds a B.S. in Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and an M.S. in Business from New York University (NYU).

APITech CEO, Terrence Hahn, stated "Today's announcement accelerates our growth strategy to deliver results by enabling our teams to be the Electromagnetic Spectrum Innovator through aligned technology and engineering advancement. This is a very exciting time to be part of APITech and its transformation into a true market leader."

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

