APITech announces Trade Show participation in 2021

ATLANTA, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech is pleased to announce our commitment to reengage our customer community face-to-face, including Trade Show participation in 2021. Kicking off with IMS 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia, APITech has developed a comprehensive in-person, hybrid, and virtual Trade Show presence focusing on our customers in the RF, Microwave, Microelectronics, Electromagnetic & Security industries.



Michael Schwarm, the VP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing for APITech said, "We are very excited for the opportunity to re-engage our customers face to face to most effectively understand the challenges they are facing and how APITech can best support those challenges." APITech is looking forward to introducing our latest trade show innovations including: an interactive 3D project that highlights APITech's product placement on various platforms; fully rebranded catalogs; e-books; and the next generation of our products to display on the show floor.

Other shows that APITech will be attending in 2021 include IMS Atlanta & Virtual in June; the 36th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, CO in August; EDS in Las Vegas in July; and DSEI in London, UK in September.



For more information on APITech's trade show program, go to: https://info.apitech.com/events

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C5ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

Contact: Erica Gifford

APITech

[email protected]

Contact: Dana Morris

APITech

+1 508-251-6483

[email protected]

SOURCE API Technologies Corp.

Related Links

https://www.apitech.com

