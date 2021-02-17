APITech Joins Wi-Fi 6E Expert Panel

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech (API Technologies Corp.) announced that Prakash Hari, Product Line Director, has been selected to participate in Microwave Journal's expert panel, "Meeting the Component and Test Challenges of Wi-Fi 6E." Mr. Hari oversees APITech's 5G and Wi-Fi 6E testing solutions, which are needed to verify operational behavior of these communications networks in software development labs, product manufacturing and performance analysis.

Along with APITech, experts from Anritsu Company, LitePoint, Rohde & Schwarz, and Qorvo will also participate. Phil Soli, Research Director, Connectivity and Smartphone Semiconductors with IDC, will moderate.

Mr. Hari stated that he is "eager to discuss 5G and Wi-Fi 6E testing use cases, including MU-MIMO testing, simulating real world conditions in the lab, and wireless device and connectivity testing." He will also discuss how the company's newest product, a Wi-Fi 6E multipath emulator, is used for Wi-Fi chipset optimization, and how companies can automate their wireless device testing efforts.

The panel discussion will begin at 11am ET, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. To register, visit:

http://apitech.pub/2MwKLkj

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

