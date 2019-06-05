Apixio Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apixio, Inc., the AI healthcare analytics company, today announced it has achieved HITRUST CSF® certification for its foundational technology suite as part of its ongoing investment in comprehensive security and compliance protocols to protect and safeguard client data.

The certification validates Apixio's adherence to state and federal security, privacy, and regulatory standards for healthcare data. Apixio operates entirely in the cloud on the AWS platform, the most secure cloud infrastructure in the industry. The company's compliance with HIPAA, HITRUST, and SOC2 frameworks ensure that client data is protected by the most comprehensive, up-to-date, prescriptive, and scalable security controls.

"Achieving this pivotal benchmark is public validation of our ongoing commitment to security. Building on this secure foundation, we provide the most reliable data analytics engine to advance the future of risk and quality measurement, as well as affordable healthcare delivery," said Apixio CEO Darren Schulte, MD. "This certification provides our clients with a trusted security framework, adding an extra layer of assurance that patient data is safely and securely protected."

HITRUST CSF Certification is a security framework companies use to manage compliance. It integrates, harmonizes, and cross-references globally recognized standards and business requirements including HIPAA, PCI, NIST, ISO, and state laws for comprehensive security controls. HITRUST provides both prescriptive requirements and a flexible framework that evolves alongside changing industry conditions.

HITRUST CSF is the industry-wide standard required by health care providers and insurance plans. This achievement puts Apixio at the forefront of compliance for cloud-based artificial intelligence analytics solutions. Apixio's customers can confidently harness their structured and unstructured data to surface patient insights, better measure risk and quality, and improve care management, while knowing their valuable information is safe and secure.

About Apixio

Improving healthcare outcomes requires access to the right data at the right time. Apixio is advancing value-based care with data-driven intelligence and analytics. Our AI solutions for risk, quality, and clinical insights unlock actionable information from administrative data and unstructured clinical information. The results drive better clinical decision-making and a smarter approach to healthcare. Learn more at www.apixio.com.

