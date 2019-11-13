Apixio Celebrates 10 Years of Healthcare Data Analytics Innovation, Grows Client Base by 35% in 2019

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apixio Inc., the AI healthcare analytics company, is celebrating 10 years of AI-powered healthcare innovation and continued market penetration among top-tier health plans and providers. Having recently earned a spot on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500 list of fastest growing companies in North America, Apixio has proven its growth will continue into 2020 and beyond.

Apixio has been serving healthcare organizations with AI-powered analytics since 2009. Within a frenetic healthcare startup climate, the company has delivered risk and quality solutions that solve immediate and pressing business problems. As a result, Apixio has grown its client base and increased revenue by 50 percent every year over the past five years.

"When we founded Apixio in 2009, healthcare was on the brink of data revolution with the HITECH Act driving the creation of electronic health records in place of paper records," says Bob Rogers, PhD, Apixio co-founder and Expert in Residence for AI at UCSF SmarterHealth. "We saw an opportunity to use advanced analytics to link all that newly-minted electronic data to improve healthcare. It's gratifying to see Apixio's AI augmenting human efforts to deliver on that promise today."

In 2019, Apixio increased its industry footprint by expanding its market share by adding 17 new large payer and provider partners. In particular, Apixio serves 46% of Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance companies offering Medicare Advantage plans. Apixio's technology platform also continues to improve by learning from more than 850 million pages of clinical documentation processed to date. Apixio algorithm predictions are strengthened by learning from a diverse base of medical records spanning all medical specialties and geographies.

Apixio is poised to continue its momentum in 2020 and beyond as interest continues to grow for its solutions for quality measurement and chronic condition management. They're also exploring new ways to apply targeted AI analytics to other high-priority problems in healthcare such as appropriateness of care.

"In addition to being a pioneer in healthcare AI analytics, Apixio has helped organizations implement and manage healthcare delivery models based on outcomes rather than the total number of services provided," said Apixio CEO Darren Schulte, M.D. "We're in a unique position to help both providers and health plans access and use data-driven insights to deliver high-value care."

About Apixio

Improving healthcare outcomes requires access to the right data at the right time. Apixio is advancing value-based care with data-driven intelligence and analytics. Our AI solutions for risk, quality, and clinical insights unlock actionable information from administrative data and unstructured clinical information. The results drive better clinical decision-making and a smarter approach to healthcare. Learn more at www.apixio.com.

