Apixio Earns Coveted Spot on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500 List of Fastest Growing Companies in North America

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apixio Inc., the AI healthcare analytics company, today announced it has ranked number 227 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a list of the fastest-growing companies in North America.

The recognition comes as Apixio celebrates 10 years of driving innovation in healthcare data analytics with its market-leading AI platform that turns unstructured text from clinical documents into actionable insights. The Apixio Platform's proprietary AI algorithms surface targeted intelligence that supports providers and plans as they move toward outcomes-based care delivery models.

"There is tremendous potential to transform our healthcare system by more effectively utilizing the 1.2 billion clinical documents created every year, most of which currently goes unused in the management of care," said Apixio CEO Darren Schulte, M.D. "Since day one, we've worked to unlock that potential through artificial intelligence. This recognition by Deloitte is strong validation of our success in improving the cost and quality of care with data-driven solutions, and we're excited to apply this same technology to clinical phenotyping and appropriateness of care as we look to the future."

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Apixio

Improving healthcare outcomes requires access to the right data at the right time. Apixio is advancing value-based care with data-driven intelligence and analytics. Our AI solutions for risk, quality, and clinical insights unlock actionable information from administrative data and unstructured clinical information. The results drive better clinical decision-making and a smarter approach to healthcare. Learn more at www.apixio.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

