Apixio Grows by 50% and Launches Three New Products by Year End

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apixio Inc., the healthcare AI analytics company, today announced it anticipates its revenue in 2020 to grow by 50% compared with last year. This growth demonstrates continued strong demand for AI-powered data analytics solutions among organizations managing government sponsored health plans.

Apixio plans to expand both its staff and product offerings by the end of the year to broaden its ability to support value-based healthcare payment and delivery with actionable intelligence.

"Now more than ever, we need reliable data analytics solutions to improve healthcare delivery and spot critical trends for improved efficiency and patient outcomes," said Apixio CEO Dr. Darren Schulte. "Apixio is able to effectively use AI to mine large volumes of digital data for high quality insights that can improve care delivery and reimbursement."

Apixio plans to launch three new solutions related to electronic data acquisition and patient encounter guidance by year's end. These solutions will help streamline patient data collection, and empower physicians with better insights to ensure optimal health outcomes.

Apixio expects to expand its staff by 25% this year, including filling roles in customer operations, data science, software engineering, marketing, and finance. To support the company growth, Apixio recently announced Sachin Patel as President and CFO, expanding on his previous role.

KLAS Report Names Apixio Among Leaders

In recognition for Apixio's commitment to customer satisfaction, KLAS Research recently discussed Apixio in its Risk Adjustment & Analytics 2020 Vendor Performance Report. Apixio earned A grades for all seven customer success metrics, and 75% of Apixio customers say the solution exceeds their expectations—the most of any vendor assessed.

"Of the measured vendors, Apixio is most likely to be seen as going above and beyond in supporting customers' risk adjustment strategies," the report stated. Apixio provides "consistent, proactive support that enables tangible outcomes and contributes to their customers' high satisfaction."

The Apixio solution outperformed industry averages in all categories of customer experience and in customer perception.

"We're extremely pleased with the momentum we've seen over the last year, and our trajectory shows no signs of slowing down," Schulte said. "Healthcare data analytics is an increasingly urgent need for healthcare organizations, especially as care delivery becomes virtual. Apixio has been proven to deliver reliable results that exceed expectations."

About Apixio

Apixio is advancing healthcare with data-driven intelligence and analytics. Our Artificial Intelligence platform gives organizations across the healthcare spectrum the power to mine clinical information at scale, creating novel insights that will change the way healthcare is measured, care is delivered, and discoveries are made. Learn more at www.apixio.com.

