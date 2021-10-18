Apixio Grows Staff by 20% and Continues to Expand Footprint & Product Portfolio to Meet Surging Demand for AI Healthcare Analytics

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apixio, Inc., the healthcare AI analytics company; today announced it has rapidly expanded its staff and product portfolio to meet surging demand for its AI healthcare analytics solutions that give payers and providers the power to mine clinical information at scale — creating novel insights that will change the way healthcare is measured, care is delivered, and discoveries are made.

Now serving health plans and provider groups across 42 states, Apixio's Best in KLAS solutions support value-based care for Medicare Advantage (MA), Affordable Care Act (ACA), Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), and Direct Contracting, putting the company on track to become one of the fastest-growing providers of healthcare AI analytics solutions in the country.

"Now more than ever, we need fast, reliable analytics to help us spot trends and opportunities to accelerate value-based care delivery and improve patient outcomes," said Apixio CEO Sachin Patel. "Apixio is the most experienced and proven solution of its kind that is able to surface the timely and relevant AI-Driven insights we need to improve both the efficiency and quality of care."

Deeper insights, actionable intelligence delivered at the point of care

Apixio's platform has processed more than 27 million patient charts, mining this trove of data to uncover clinical information to help inform care decisions. From this rich, diverse database, Apixio can extract intelligence, including unstructured data sources, to curate a patient's longitudinal medical record that enables providers to make faster, more effective, and personalized care decisions.

To empower providers and payers with AI-driven insights, the company has launched two new prospective solutions that deliver actionable intelligence at the point of care as well as a patient data retrieval solution that provides flexible acquisition and integration options for electronic health records information, including patient charts, claims, labs, and other digital healthcare data. Apixio's InfoStream ™ interoperability platform automates accurate retrieval and extraction of EHR data to enable modern data access and sharing, reduce operational costs and decrease provider abrasion. InfoStream™ then feeds these insights into Apixio's Apicare Pre-Visit and Apicare Insights , which give providers rich insight into patients' longitudinal health and AI-generated condition predictions in real-time during care encounters to enable more thorough and efficient care.

Expanded resources and expertise to power growth

Beyond its technology, Apixio has doubled down on its commitment to offering providers and payers a platform to support their move toward value-based care. The company's new "Inside Health Tech" podcast explores some of the latest industry trends, and lessons learned, and best practices in risk adjustment and quality performance, featuring experts and thought leaders from across the industry.

Driven by growing demand for its transformative solutions, Apixio has scaled up its staff by 20% in its Bay Area office — where it recently earned Top Workplaces 2021 honors — and opened a second office in San Diego to support its expanding market reach and product portfolio.

About Apixio

Apixio is advancing healthcare with data-driven intelligence and analytics. Our Artificial Intelligence platform gives organizations across the healthcare spectrum the power to mine clinical information at scale, creating novel insights that will change the way healthcare is measured, care is delivered, and discoveries are made. Learn more at www.apixio.com .

