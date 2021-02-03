Apixio Named Best in KLAS for Risk Adjustment & Analytics

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apixio, the healthcare AI analytics company, today announced it has been ranked #1 in the market for Risk Adjustment & Analytics, earning Apixio the distinction of being named 2021 Best in KLAS Software & Services by KLAS Research .

The Best in KLAS distinction, which recognizes the software and services that excel in helping healthcare professionals deliver better patient care, is one of the most coveted awards in healthcare software because it is based on direct customer feedback. Users rate each solution across six customer experience categories — culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship and value — providing an overall assessment of customer satisfaction. The rankings are based on thousands of interviews KLAS conducts with healthcare organizations around the country.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of 'Best in KLAS' should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

"It's extremely gratifying to know that our focus on customer experience and giving organizations the tools they need to easily turn insights into action is making such a difference in improving healthcare delivery," said Sachin Patel, Apixio CEO. "Winning Best in KLAS is strong validation of our AI platform and solutions, and it inspires our team to continue pushing forward to meet the industry's evolving needs."

Apixio received an overall score of 94.1 – the highest of any vendor solution in the Risk Adjustment and Analytics category. It also ranked A+ in three categories, including Culture, Loyalty and Value. In the report, customers said Apixio's solutions consistently exceed their expectations.

"Apixio is in an excellent position to continue to drive the shift toward value-based care with data-driven solutions that can help solve the most vexing challenges in our healthcare system," Patel said. "It's an honor to be recognized for our work to empower providers, payers and patients alike to make smarter, more confident decisions."

About Apixio

Apixio is advancing healthcare with data-driven intelligence and analytics. Our Artificial Intelligence platform gives organizations across the healthcare spectrum the power to mine clinical information at scale, creating novel insights that will change the way healthcare is measured, care is delivered, and discoveries are made. Learn more at www.apixio.com .

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on soft­ware, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com

