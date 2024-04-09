Apixio Partners With Vim to Deliver AI-Powered Insights at the Point of Care

Apixio Broadens Its Reach Into the Physician Workflow With Its Industry-Leading Insights

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apixio, a leading healthcare data and analytics company, announces a strategic partnership with Vim, a leading point-of-care connection platform, to enhance accurate condition capture during the patient visit and improve patient care. This initiative leverages Apixio's expertise in analyzing structured and unstructured data for enhanced risk adjustment and enables seamless integration within clinical workflows. Apixio's insights include sophisticated analytics and reporting capabilities to monitor performance, promote provider participation, and identify educational opportunities. The collaboration features user-friendly tools that fit effortlessly into provider workflows, fostering greater adoption and engagement.

The healthcare industry is transforming significantly, shifting from retrospective to prospective risk adjustment and/or hybrid models to manage patient care and financial outcomes better. Prospective risk adjustment allows healthcare providers and payers to assess patient risk more accurately and timely, improving care management and economic performance. However, this shift presents several challenges, including seamlessly integrating insights into EHR systems and ensuring that these insights are delivered efficiently and effectively to clinicians at the point of care.

With this partnership, Apixio's Prospective Point-of-Care solution amplifies physician engagement, going beyond conventional, rules-based EHR alerts. It combines Apixio's expertise in deriving AI insights from both structured and unstructured patient health data with Vim's advanced bi-directional EHR capabilities, providing high-confidence diagnosis insights directly into point-of-care workflows. These bi-directional EHR capabilities ensure up-to-date, accurate documentation is captured directly within the EHR's problem list and assessment/plan section, reducing clinicians' administrative burden while helping ensure complete and accurate coding. This intuitive and seamless experience enhances provider engagement and productivity while benefiting users across the Apixio Prospective Suite.

"We're excited with our platform-to-platform partnership with Vim to advance toward an outcomes-based healthcare system. Integrating Apixio's AI insights and predictions into Vim's EHR point-of-care connections enables clinicians to spend more time on patient care and less on administrative work," says Sachin Patel, CEO of Apixio. "This partnership goes beyond just technology integration – it signifies a pivotal change in minimizing provider friction in prospective risk adjustment, which is key to enhancing patient outcomes."

The partnership empowers providers and payers with:

Comprehensive AI insights at the point-of-care from Apixio's industry-leading AI risk adjustment solution that identifies suspected and recaptured diagnosis conditions by mining through structured and unstructured data sources, such as medications, labs, radiology reports, encounter notes, and more.

from Apixio's industry-leading AI risk adjustment solution that identifies suspected and recaptured diagnosis conditions by mining through structured and unstructured data sources, such as medications, labs, radiology reports, encounter notes, and more. Seamless integration across EHRs delivers efficient, user-friendly EHR integration, ensuring fast time to value, reduced manual effort, and accurate documentation with its advanced write-back capabilities.

delivers efficient, user-friendly EHR integration, ensuring fast time to value, reduced manual effort, and accurate documentation with its advanced write-back capabilities. High provider engagement and acceptance , resulting from the ease of access and usability of Apixio's trusted insights within the provider's workflow, helping drive better outcomes.

, resulting from the ease of access and usability of Apixio's trusted insights within the provider's workflow, helping drive better outcomes. Track program performance with analytics and reporting to measure provider engagement and support provider education opportunities.

"With a shared goal of transforming healthcare, we see a great opportunity for our partnership with Apixio to make a difference in value-based care by taking the right steps toward a more efficient, informed, and patient-focused care delivery system and empowering clinicians with the right insights at the right time," says Oron Afek, CEO of Vim.

With this partnership, Apixio expands the Connected Care Platform, which paves the way for a more efficient and effective healthcare ecosystem by delivering actionable insights that help accelerate the shift to value-based care and help improve patient outcomes.

About Apixio

Apixio is the Connected Care Platform at the intersection of health plans and providers. Our actionable AI technology, flexible services, and seamless workflows power accurate payments and high-quality patient care so healthcare organizations can thrive as the industry moves toward value-based reimbursement models. Visit apixio.com to learn more.

About Vim

Vim is a technology company that powers a new generation of digital infrastructure for improved healthcare performance. Vim's EHR connectivity technology offers significant advantages over legacy integration approaches, leading to faster outcomes across provider networks. Vim's technology connects data to provider workflow through seamless and powerful two-way point of care integrations.

