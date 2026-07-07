Apkudo unveils RSA: The first zero-touch automation system built for foldables, tablets, and modern device processing

Powered by Apkudo Device OS™, the compact physical AI system is the only system that automates cosmetic and functional inspection for complex device form factors without hardware reconfiguration

BALTIMORE, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apkudo, the Device Passport™ Platform company, today announced the commercial launch of the Robotic Standalone Automation (RSA) appliance. Engineered by Alpha Automatics and available exclusively through Apkudo, RSA is the first automated processing solution capable of handling the full spectrum of modern device form factors, including flip devices, foldables, and tablets, without requiring hardware reconfiguration between operational runs. The system runs on Device OS, Apkudo's foundational platform layer that enables an open ecosystem of robotics manufacturers to build, deploy, and operate advanced device processing solutions.

Image of RSA appliance on white background

While consumer adoption of flexible screens continues to accelerate, driven by highly anticipated product cycles and 24% year-over-year growth in foldable shipments (Counterpoint Research), these form factors have simultaneously become among the fastest-growing and most operationally challenging segments in mobile returns. Manual handling of foldables and tablets introduces severe grading subjectivity, slows down warehouse processing throughput, and limits the depth of verified condition data available for downstream resale programs. This processing bottleneck affects participants throughout the reverse logistics ecosystem who lack access to standardized, high-volume automation designed for modern device shapes.

The RSA appliance solves these challenges by processing smartphones, tablets, and foldable devices on a single system for precise cosmetic and functional testing with no hardware or software reconfiguration between runs. It completely eliminates manual handling and operator subjectivity in device testing and analytics. The system uses advanced robotics, integrated torque sensors, and acoustic capture to deliver precise foldable diagnostics. For larger display surfaces like tablets, the system uses stitched high-resolution imaging to preserve per-pixel detail. Apkudo's cosmetic Device AI™ models enable robust defect detection and are compliant with the CTIA 5.1 grading standard. All generated data automatically streams to the Apkudo Platform to populate a unique Device Passport.

"Being powered by Apkudo allowed us to apply our hardware engineering expertise to an intricate industry challenge," said Charles Xie, CEO of Alpha Automatics. "The RSA appliance provides the structural precision required to handle modern, flexible form factors safely and efficiently, creating a zero-touch compact system that integrates seamlessly into existing physical workflows."

"RSA brings the same physical AI precision the Apkudo platform delivers for standard devices to the form factors that have historically challenged the reverse logistics industry," said Josh Matthews, CEO and Co-Founder of Apkudo. "By using Device OS as our platform software layer, we can empower hardware innovators like Alpha Automatics to help the industry solve the foldable and tablet segment at scale, giving operators absolute data veracity without the high operational costs of manual workflows."

Designed for straightforward deployment, the system fits through standard industrial doorways and processes up to 30 devices per hour. This agile footprint makes the unit excellent for smaller regional sellers processing as few as 5,000 units per month who want to introduce automation without major warehouse layout overhauls. Simultaneously, mid- and large-sized return centers can link multiple units, conveyor to conveyor, to scale capacity incrementally as volumes grow. High-volume centers can deploy the system as a specialized standalone workcell, extending automated diagnostics to complex device types that legacy point solutions cannot accommodate. OEM-specific RSA cells have been operational for more than a year, and initial commercial deployments are currently underway with ecosystem leaders including Likewize, MTR, and TMT First.

You can learn more about RSA at Mobile Disrupt 2026, July 7–8, in Miami. Visit Apkudo at booth #1001–1002. Learn more at apkudo.com.

About Apkudo

Apkudo is the Device Passport Platform for the connected device ecosystem. We capture and unify data from every program, transaction, and touchpoint across a device's lifecycle, creating a single, trusted Device Passport™ for every asset. For companies that manage, sell, or buy devices, this means a verified record they can act on: to restore buyer confidence, maximize value, and reduce risk at every decision point. Our unique advantage is data fidelity and veracity, built on precision-automated robotics that have processed millions of devices, generating objective, machine-verified data that no competitor can match. To learn more, visit apkudo.com.

Media Contact:

Kristen Barry

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SOURCE Apkudo