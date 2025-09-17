APL LOGISTICS ESTABLISHES NEW FRANCE OFFICE, ENHANCING ITS CLASS-LEADING ORDER MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS IN EUROPE

PARIS, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- APL Logistics, the premier global supply chain logistics provider specialising in order management solutions and a member of the Kintetsu World Express (KWE) group, has enhanced its capabilities across southern and western Europe with its newly established office in France. The move strengthens the company's European footprint and reflects growing demand from brands that want PO-level visibility and control, resilience and risk mitigation in the face of an increasingly volatile global supply chain landscape.

"APL Logistics has long been recognised for delivering trusted, global solutions but also for our integrity, our vision and the earned trust from our employees and customers," says Thad Bedard, President of APL Logistics. "We achieve this by investing in people, presence and expertise both at origin and destination locations. Our expanded presence in France ensures that shippers in the region have greater access to class-leading solutions across order management and logistics."

"We are dedicated to the constant improvement of our business in Europe and around the globe," added Kim Overman, Regional Vice President, EMEA at APL Logistics. "Our new office in France ensures APL Logistics is well positioned to offer the highest quality logistics services to one of the most vibrant markets in the region, providing greater flexibility, control and optimisation for vital supply chain networks. This expansion was also driven in part by our customers, who seek greater flexibility and control over their pan-European operations."

Strengthening our European footprint

APL Logistics' network includes offices in Germany (Hamburg), the United Kingdom (London) and the Netherlands (Rotterdam), with Turkey serving as a near-Europe gateway, with operations across the entire continent. The France office provides senior supply chain leaders with a consistent order management experience across key European corridors and strengthens pan-European services - one view, one standard, everywhere you operate. The company is also enhancing its regional focus on customs brokerage to streamline clearance, anticipate regulatory change and keep schedules on track. Additional European market entries are planned in 2025-2026, extending this model where customers need it most.

Trusted by leading brands

- Levi Strauss & Co. Europe: Dedicated origin teams assume order management responsibilities, bridging time zone gaps and accelerating decisions - sustaining a partnership built on trust.

- HBM Machines: Joint data integration delivers near real-time visibility across orders and shipments, supporting cross-border growth and scalable operations.

Read the full press release here: info.apllogistics.com/apl-logistics-expands-in-france

Sales enquiries: [email protected]

Media enquiries: [email protected]

About APL Logistics

APL Logistics is a global supply chain logistics provider specialising in order management solutions, orchestrating orders from origin to destination through dedicated teams, digital tools and a worldwide network. Our tailored services support the automotive, consumer, industrial and retail sectors, with a comprehensive offering that includes international hub distribution, cross-border shipping, trade compliance, order management, customs brokerage and product transportation. APL Logistics is part of the KWE group and supports customers across major markets worldwide. www.apllogistics.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775322/APL_Logistics_Logo.jpg