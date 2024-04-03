Aplós Launches Functional Non-alcoholic Canned Craft Cocktails

Aplós debuts Ume Spritz and Chili Margarita, two 0% ABV sparkling cocktails infused with functional botanicals to

help you unwind, energize, connect, and calm.

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aplós , a modern beverage brand reimagining the cocktail occasion, launches Aplós Cocktails, a lineup of ready-to-drink canned cocktails created by the world's best mixologists. Using only the highest quality, all-natural ingredients and infused with natural botanicals like hemp and adaptogens, Aplós Cocktails deliver the sophistication and functional effects on par with the world's best cocktails, without the negative health effects of alcohol. Crafted with the brand's signature non-alcoholic functional spirits, Arise and Calme, Aplós debuts two unique flavors: Ume Spritz and Chili Margarita. The two cocktails are non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free, with no added sugar and only 30 calories.

Ume Spritz

Crisp, bright, with a dash of tart, the Ume Spritz is made with ume plum, oroblanco grapefruit, white tea, sea buckthorn and Aplós' signature non-alcoholic spirit Calme. Calme is infused with broad-spectrum hemp for a calming and uplifting effect, making the Ume Spritz the perfect companion for a day by the pool or an afternoon unwind.

Chili Margarita

Citrusy and savory, with a hint of spice, the Chili Margarita is made with mandarin, Persian lime, orange habanero, sea salt and Aplós' non-alcoholic spirit Arise. Arise is infused with a proprietary blend of adaptogens formulated to elevate mood, stimulate brain function, and boost energy, including Suntheanine, Moringa, L-Choline Bitartrate, Ginseng, Vitamin B3, and Vitamin B12. The perfect party starter made portable.

"80% of our customers have told us they've meaningfully reduced their alcohol intake, and are constantly looking for new, functional cocktails. We set out to create the best non-alcoholic cocktails on the market, and we believe we've done it," said Aplós co-founders Emily Onkey and David Fudge. "Our industry continues to grow rapidly with millions of people seeking alcohol alternatives and our mission is to create complex flavor profiles that rival the artisanal cocktail experience without the hangover and negative health effects."

The cocktails are sold in packages of four, 8.5 fl oz cans at 30 calories per serving for a suggested retail price of $24. Aplós beverages are available directly to consumers online, at upscale cocktail bars worldwide, and sold at retail stores nationwide. For more information, please visit www.aplos.world and follow the brand on social media @aplos.world.

ABOUT APLÓS

Aplós is a functional, non-alcoholic beverage brand reimagining the cocktail occasion for the modern consumer. Led by a seasoned team with deep experience in e-commerce, consumer branding, and spirits, Aplós is ushering in the bar of the future by building a luxury portfolio of functional, plant-based spirits and cocktails that provide all of the good without the bad. Learn more at http://aplos.world

