APLU Launches $1.3M MAPSS Initiative, Selects Mentor Collective to Provide Mentorship Technology at Six Universities

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) today announced the launch of the Mentorship for Academic & Personalized Student Success (MAPSS) Initiative, an innovative program funded by a $1.3 million grant from ECMC Foundation. This groundbreaking initiative will support six APLU member universities in developing and implementing sustainable peer mentorship models using technology-enabled solutions from Mentor Collective, a leading provider of student success platforms.

"We are honored to have been selected by APLU to provide the mentorship technology and support for this transformative MAPSS Initiative," said Mentor Collective's CEO Erin Mayhood. "As the chosen provider, we are fully committed to empowering these six universities with our cutting-edge mentorship platform and expertise. Through this collaboration, we are not just facilitating connections but equipping these institutions with the data-driven tools and resources to significantly impact student outcomes and address systemic barriers to success. This aligns perfectly with our mission to foster student success through meaningful mentorship."

The three-year MAPSS Initiative aims to improve peer mentoring to drive student success across APLU member institutions. Mentor Collective will play a crucial role by providing its technology platform, which offers institutions meaningful data to identify and address barriers to student success.

Karen Vignare, Vice President for Digital Transformation for Student Success and Executive Director of the Personalized Learning Consortium at APLU, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative: "We're thrilled to announce the opportunity for institutions to pilot and refine peer mentoring programs. We know peer mentoring can be a powerful way to help students thrive, and this work will help more institutions more fully leverage peer mentoring to advance student success."

Jacob Fraire, President of ECMC Foundation, highlighted the importance of mentorship in student success: "Well-designed mentorship programs increase student success by providing essential support, fostering a sense of belonging, and offering resources needed for student success. MAPSS has the potential to address these challenges by developing structured, high-quality mentorship programs using technology-enabled services. We are proud to support this initiative and look forward to the positive impact it may have on our students."

The MAPSS Initiative offers APLU member institutions the chance to:

Participate in an APLU-led community of practice

Build institutional capacity for sustainable mentorship programs

Access Mentor Collective's cutting-edge technology and support

Integrate data-informed decision-making into overall student success strategies

Collaborate and share best practices with fellow APLU member campuses

Call for Proposals: December 20, 2024 Deadline

APLU member institutions are invited to apply to participate in the project. Applications are due December 20, 2024. For information on how to apply, please click here.

Program Timeline

Application Deadline: December 20, 2024

Program Duration: 2025–2027

APLU members interested in participating can contact APLU staff for detailed application instructions. Join the MAPSS initiative to collaborate with leading institutions and the Mentor Collective to build sustainable peer mentorship models that address systemic student success challenges.

About Mentor Collective

Mentor Collective is a Student Success Engagement solution that partners with colleges, universities, and corporations to improve retention, foster a sense of belonging, and enhance career readiness. By connecting students and employees with mentors who share similar backgrounds, we create meaningful relationships that support academic achievement and personal growth. Our platform leverages data analytics to identify individual needs, enabling organizations to provide timely support and activate appropriate resources.

About APLU

The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) is North America's oldest higher education association, founded in 1887. APLU's membership comprises nearly 250 public research universities, land-grant institutions, state university systems, and affiliated organizations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The association fosters collaboration among university leaders to advance the mission of public research universities, focusing on increasing access, equity, completion, and workforce readiness, promoting groundbreaking scientific research, and bolstering economic and community engagement.

About ECMC Foundation

ECMC Foundation is a national foundation committed to eliminating equity gaps in postsecondary completion by 2040. The Foundation employs strategic grantmaking and program-related investments through Education Innovation Ventures to support nonprofit and for-profit ventures. Their focus areas include removing barriers to postsecondary completion, building organizational and institutional capacity, and transforming the postsecondary ecosystem.

SOURCE Mentor Collective