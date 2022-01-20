APM Monaco Extends its US Flagship Retail Lease in SOHO

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KPGFunds.com ("KPG") today announced that APM Monaco ("APM") (https://www.apm.mc/), one of the most innovative fashion jewelry stores in the world with over 400 locations, has extended their retail - lease spanning the partial ground floor at 155 Spring, a newly renovated boutique office and retail building in the heart of Soho.

155 Spring APM Monaco Retail Store

"We are delighted to extend APM at 155 Spring where the brand has been successfully located for over a decade in the heart of SOHO," said Greg Kraut, Co-Founder and CEO of KPG Funds. "APM understands the need for retail in SOHO and we both share the positive outlook for well-located premium retail. It's a perfect match."

155 Spring will continue to attract the top retail and office brands in SOHO. The location is surrounded by retailers such as Chanel and Valentino and KPG will add to the existing roster of burgeoning luxury tenants. KPG's white glove management, exceptional amenities and top co-tenancy will further enhance the cache of 155 Spring.

"We're thrilled that this rapidly growing, well capitalized brand has re-committed to SOHO long term" Rod Kritsberg, Co-Founder and CIO of KPG Funds.

"As an epicenter for fashion, SoHo represents a dynamic mix of luxury, contemporary, and lifestyle brands. 155 Spring Street has been the perfect NYC location for us to create a destination for our clients seeking unique fashion jewelry. Stylists, celebrity clients, global APM customers, and our loyal NYC locals have all loved getting to explore our many collections inspired by the French Riviera and the chic lifestyle of Monaco. We are thrilled to continue calling this our "US flagship". Jorge Salazar, Head of Retail of APM Monaco

The building's neighboring businesses include Chanel, Gucci, Burberry, Diesel, Alo Yoga and Vuori.

APM was represented by Edward Coury at RCS Real Estate Advisors while building ownership was represented in-house by Greg Kraut at KPG Funds.

Media Contact:

Greg Kraut

KPG Funds

9173558479

[email protected]

SOURCE KPG Funds