APNC CEO Sara Howe Receives the Anne Doolen Visionary Award

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Addiction Professionals of North Carolina (APNC) is proud to announce that Chief Executive Officer Sara Howe has been selected as the 2025 recipient of the Anne Doolen Visionary Award, honoring her leadership, advocacy, and impact across North Carolina's behavioral health and addiction service landscape.

Named in honor of the late Anne Doolen — a pioneering advocate whose vision and compassion transformed the state's substance use disorder continuum of care — the award recognizes an individual whose work embodies the same courage, creativity, and heart that Doolen exemplified throughout her career.

In accepting the award, Howe emphasized that the recognition goes beyond her:

"This award is not for me as an individual. It belongs to the entire APNC team — the people who show up every day with heart, grit, and purpose to strengthen communities, expand prevention, and improve the health and well-being of all North Carolinians," Howe said.

"From the moment I arrived, North Carolina has felt like home. This state — its people, its spirit, its sense of community — captured my heart. Even when we challenge the status quo or push for change, we do it from a place of love — love for our people, our communities, and the belief that we can always do better for them."

Howe joined APNC in 2023 and has quickly established herself as a unifying and visionary leader in the behavioral health field. Under her leadership, APNC has strengthened prevention infrastructure, expanded recovery support, deepened harm reduction efforts, and launched innovative initiatives such as the Center of Excellence for Gambling Addiction Policy & Practice and the Professional Development Center, which supports workforce development across North Carolina.

"Sara brings the same spirit of vision and compassion that Anne Doolen modeled throughout her life," said Darryl Hubbard, Executive Director of Alcohol/Drug Council of NC, the awarding organization. "Her leadership continues to elevate the field and ensure that the voices of those impacted by addiction are heard, respected, and represented."

Howe's recognition with the Anne Doolen Visionary Award underscores the enduring importance of leadership rooted in empathy and action. Building on Doolen's legacy, APNC remains steadfast in its mission to strengthen North Carolina's behavioral health workforce and ensure that every person has access to the care and support they deserve.

The Addiction Professionals of North Carolina (APNC) is a statewide nonprofit association representing professionals and organizations dedicated to preventing substance use, expanding treatment access, supporting recovery, and improving the health and well-being of all North Carolinians. Through advocacy, education, and collaboration, APNC works to build a strong, equitable, and compassionate behavioral health system.

