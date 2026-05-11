Apnimed Announces Three Oral Presentations and a Late-breaking Poster at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2026 International Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apnimed, Inc., a late stage clinical pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel oral therapies that address the neurobiology of sleep-related breathing diseases, today announced multiple presentations, including three oral presentations and a late-breaking poster presentation at the upcoming American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2026 International Conference, which will take place May 15-20, 2026, in Orlando, FL. These presentations will feature a pooled analysis of the SynAIRgy and LunAIRo Phase 3 trials of AD109, Apnimed's lead product candidate, reflecting one of the largest clinical development programs conducted for an obstructive sleep apnea pharmacotherapy, alongside insights into reductions in snoring and estimated cardiovascular risk associated with improvements in hypoxic burden with AD109 treatment.

ATS 2026 International Conference Presentation Details:

Oral Presentations

Title: Aroxybutynin and Atomoxetine (AD109) in Obstructive Sleep Apnea: A Pooled Analysis of the SynAIRgy and LunAIRo Phase 3 Trials

Session Type: Scientific Symposium

Session Title: A82 Breaking News: Clinical Trial Results in Pulmonary Medicine

Session Date, Time: Sunday, May 17, 2026, 2:15-4:15pm EDT

Location: Chapin Theater (Level III, OCCC West Concourse)

Title: AD109 Significantly Reduces Snoring in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Session Type: Mini-Symposium

Session Title: C21 - From Orexin Agonists to Oxybutynin: A New Era of Pharmacologic Therapies in Sleep Medicine

Presentation Date, Time: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 9:51-10:03am EDT

Location: W110A (Level I, OCCC West Concourse)

Title: Estimated Reduction in Cardiovascular Risk Associated With Hypoxic Burden Improvement With AD109 in the LunAIRo And SynAIRgy Phase 3 Studies for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Session Type: Mini-Symposium

Session Title: C21 - From Orexin Agonists to Oxybutynin: A New Era of Pharmacologic Therapies in Sleep Medicine

Session Date, Time: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 10:15-10:27am EDT

Location: W110A (Level I, OCCC West Concourse)

Late-breaking Poster Presentation

Title: Aroxybutynin and Atomoxetine (AD109) in Obstructive Sleep Apnea: A Pooled Analysis of the SynAIRgy and LunAIRo Phase 3 Trials

Poster Board Number: P194

Session Type: Thematic Poster Session

Session Title: A79 – Mechanisms, Endotypes, and Physiologic Control in Sleep Apnea

Session Date, Time: Sunday, May 17, 11:30am-1:15pm EDT

Location: Area A, Halls WA2-WA3 (Level II, OCCC West Concourse)

Poster Presentation

Title: Deep Learning Optimization of Sleep Stage Classification Using Wearable-Derived SpO2, Pulse Rate, and Movement Features

Poster Board Number: 703

Session Title: A30 - Next-Generation Sleep Diagnostics: AI, Wearables, Sensors, and Transformative Technologies Across the Care Continuum

Session Date, Time: Sunday, May 17, 2026, 9:15-11:15am EDT

Location: W314 (Level III, OCCC West Concourse)

About AD109

AD109 is designed to be the first potential pharmacological treatment to improve oxygenation during sleep and target the neuromuscular root cause of upper airway collapse in people with OSA. It is a first-in-class combination of aroxybutynin, a novel antimuscarinic, and atomoxetine, a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (NRI). AD109 is a once-daily pill taken at bedtime that is designed to lower the complexity of intervention and may help more people benefit from effective, restorative sleep. In a disease characterized by complex and invasive treatment options, AD109, if approved, may offer a convenient oral solution to help improve oxygenation and health for people living with OSA.

About Obstructive Sleep Apnea

OSA is a serious, chronic sleep-related breathing disease in which the upper airway repeatedly collapses during sleep, leading to intermittent oxygen deprivation. It is caused by two overlapping mechanisms: neuromuscular dysfunction during sleep and predisposing anatomic abnormalities. OSA affects individuals across all walks of life, impacting both males and females of all age groups, ethnicities, and weight classes, including those with or without obesity. An estimated 80 million people in the United States and one billion people worldwide suffer from OSA.

An individual with OSA can experience hundreds of sleep apnea events in a single night, each one reducing the blood oxygen levels and negatively impacting cellular functions vital to normal health and function. Failure to effectively treat OSA increases the risk of serious long-term health consequences, including cardiovascular, neurocognitive and cardiometabolic damage and heightened mortality. Yet, many patients diagnosed with OSA remain untreated.

About Apnimed

Apnimed is a privately held late stage clinical pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel oral therapies that address the neurobiology of sleep-related breathing diseases. We believe the introduction of once-nightly oral drugs has the potential to expand diagnosis and the reach of treatment for people with OSA. We believe that people with OSA would benefit from having multiple drugs with differing mechanisms to more fully address the heterogeneity of OSA's disease pathophysiology. Apnimed envisions a new era where novel oral therapies simplify intervention, expand the reach of diagnosis and treatment, and help more people get the oxygen and restorative sleep needed to thrive.

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Apnimed is advancing AD109, designed to improve oxygenation in individuals living with OSA. We believe that AD109 could become the catalyst for a new oral treatment paradigm for OSA that has been historically limited to cumbersome devices or invasive surgeries. AD109 has completed two Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of mild, moderate and severe OSA.

Learn more at apnimed.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Apnimed, Inc.