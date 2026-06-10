Apnimed Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation at SLEEP 2026 to Highlight Pooled Phase 3 Data for AD109 in Obstructive Sleep Apnea

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apnimed, Inc., a late stage clinical pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel oral therapies that address the neurobiology of sleep-related breathing diseases, today announced that six abstracts have been selected for presentation, including an oral presentation, at the upcoming SLEEP 2026, the 40th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS), being held from June 14th to 17th at the Baltimore Convention Center. Certain abstracts being presented will feature a pooled analysis of the SynAIRgy and LunAIRo Phase 3 trials of AD109, Apnimed's lead product candidate, reflecting one of the largest clinical development programs conducted for an obstructive sleep apnea pharmacotherapy. Other research underscores substantial unmet needs in OSA, marked by persistent diagnostic delays and high proportion of diagnosed patients who remain untreated, highlighting an urgent need to improve awareness and education.

SLEEP 2026 Annual Meeting Presentation Details:

Oral Presentation

Title: Concomitant Aroxybutynin and Atomoxetine (AD109) with GLP-1 Agonists: An Analysis of the SynAIRgy and LunAIRo Trials in Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Session: O-23 – Frontiers in Sleep Medicine: Biomarkers, Wearables, and Next-Generation Therapeutics

Session Date, Time: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, 5:15-5:30pm EDT

Location: Room 314 on Level 3

Abstract ID: 589

Poster Presentations

Title: Obstructive Sleep Apnea Management in Practice: Real-World Treatment Patterns Highlight Persistent Gaps in Care

Poster Number: 277

Poster Presentation Session: P-12

Session Date, Time: Monday, June 15, 2026, 10:00-10:45am EDT

Location: EXHIBIT HALL G

Abstract ID: 539

Title: Obstructive Sleep Apnea Patient Journey from First Symptom to Confirmed Diagnosis: A Real-World Analysis of Patients in the United States

Poster Number: 266

Poster Presentation Session: P-12

Session Date, Time: Monday, June 15, 2026, 11:00-11:45am EDT

Location: EXHIBIT HALL G

Abstract ID: 527

Title: Concomitant Aroxybutynin and Atomoxetine (AD109) with GLP-1 Agonists: An Analysis of the SynAIRgy and LunAIRo Trials in Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Poster Number: 143

Poster Presentation Session: P-48

Session Date, Time: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, 10:00-10:45am EDT

Location: EXHIBIT HALL G

Abstract ID: 589

Title: Pharmacokinetics, Efficacy, and Safety of AD109 (Aroxybutynin and Atomoxetine) in Participants with Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Obesity Taking a GLP-1

Poster Number: 134

Poster Presentation Session: P-48

Session Date, Time: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, 11:00-11:45am EDT

Location: EXHIBIT HALL G

Abstract ID: 672

Title: Content Validity and Meaningful Change on Patient-Reported Outcome Measures for Use in Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Poster Number: 126

Poster Presentation Session: P-48

Session Date, Time: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, 11:00-11:45am EDT

Location: EXHIBIT HALL G

Abstract ID: 663

Title: Psychometric Validation of the PROMIS Fatigue 8a, PROMIS Sleep Impairment 8a and ESS in Adults with Mild to Severe Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Poster Number: 120

Poster Presentation Session: P-48

Session Date, Time: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, 11:00-11:45am EDT

Location: EXHIBIT HALL G

Abstract ID: 656

Product Theater

Title: Dawn of a New Era: Emerging Clinical Overview of an Investigational Oral Tablet for OSA

Session Date, Time: Tuesday, June 16, 2026, 11:45am-12:45pm EDT

Location: Hilton Baltimore; Key Ballroom 7-8

Apnimed In-booth Presentations

Title: Rethinking OSA Treatment Response: Beyond the AHI

Session Date, Time: Monday, June 15, 2026, 2:00-2:10pm EDT

Location: Apnimed Booth 913

Title: Rethinking OSA Treatment Response: Beyond the AHI

Session Date, Time: Tuesday, June 16, 2026, 10:20-10:30am EDT

Location: Apnimed Booth 913

About AD109

AD109 is investigational and is designed to be the first potential pharmacological treatment to improve oxygenation during sleep and target the neuromuscular root cause of upper airway collapse in people with OSA. It is a potentially first-in-class combination of aroxybutynin, a novel antimuscarinic, and atomoxetine, a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (NRI). AD109 is a once-daily oral pill taken at bedtime that is designed to lower the complexity of intervention and may help more people benefit from effective, restorative sleep. In a disease characterized by complex and invasive treatment options, AD109, if approved, may offer a convenient oral solution to help improve oxygenation and health for people living with OSA.

About Obstructive Sleep Apnea

OSA is a serious, chronic sleep-related breathing disease in which the upper airway repeatedly collapses during sleep, leading to intermittent oxygen deprivation. It is caused by two overlapping mechanisms: neuromuscular dysfunction during sleep and predisposing anatomic abnormalities. OSA affects individuals across all walks of life, impacting both males and females of all age groups, ethnicities, and weight classes, including those with or without obesity. An estimated 80 million people in the United States and one billion people worldwide suffer from OSA.

An individual with OSA can experience hundreds of sleep apnea events in a single night, each one reducing the blood oxygen levels and negatively impacting cellular functions vital to normal health and function. Failure to effectively treat OSA increases the risk of serious long-term health consequences, including cardiovascular, neurocognitive and cardiometabolic damage and heightened mortality. Yet, many patients diagnosed with OSA remain untreated.

About Apnimed

Apnimed is a privately held late stage clinical pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel oral therapies that address the neurobiology of sleep-related breathing diseases. We believe the introduction of once-nightly oral drugs has the potential to expand diagnosis and the reach of treatment for people with OSA. We believe that people with OSA would benefit from having multiple drugs with differing mechanisms to more fully address the heterogeneity of OSA's disease pathophysiology. Apnimed envisions a new era where novel oral therapies simplify intervention, expand the reach of diagnosis and treatment, and help more people get the oxygen and restorative sleep needed to thrive.

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Apnimed is advancing its product candidate, AD109, designed to improve oxygenation in individuals living with OSA. We believe that AD109 could become the catalyst for a new oral treatment paradigm for OSA that has been historically limited to cumbersome devices or invasive surgeries. AD109 has completed two Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of mild, moderate and severe OSA, including the SynAIRgy study, with results published in a peer-reviewed journal. Apnimed has submitted its New Drug Application (NDA) for AD109 to the FDA. Based on FDA feedback, Apnimed expects a potential PDUFA target action date in the first quarter of 2027, subject to FDA acceptance of the NDA for review.

Learn more at apnimed.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Apnimed, Inc.