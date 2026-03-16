APO ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Apollo Global Management (APO) Investors to Securities Class Action Stemming From "Epstein Files" Revelations

Blockbuster Reports Allege Undisclosed Ties Between CEO Marc Rowan and Jeffrey Epstein; Lawsuit Claims Prior "No Business" Assurances Were False as Stock Sheds Over $12B in Market Cap

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman notifies investors of the filing of a securities class action against Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) following a series of investigative reports. The litigation seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Apollo securities between May 10, 2021, and February 21, 2026 (the "Class Period").

The firm urges Apollo investors who suffered significant losses to contact the firm now to discuss their rights.

The lawsuit, Feldman v. Apollo Global Management, Inc., et al., No. 1:26-cv-01692, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that Apollo and its top executives made materially false statements regarding the firm's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Apollo (APO) investors are encouraged to visit our dedicated case page to review the allegations in the suit: www.hbsslaw.com/cases/apollo-global-management

"For years, Apollo assured the market that its ties to Jeffrey Epstein began and ended with Leon Black," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation of the pending claims. "The recent reports and the complaint suggest a deeper level of professional entanglement involving current CEO Marc Rowan."

Apollo Global Management (APO) Securities Class Action:

The litigation alleges that Apollo's leadership misled the public by claiming the firm "never did any business" with Epstein. This narrative began to unravel in early 2026:

The FT "Tax" Bombshell (Feb. 1, 2026): The Financial Times reported that CEO Marc Rowan and other top executives held wide-ranging discussions with Epstein regarding the firm's tax arrangements and potential "inversion" deals throughout the 2010s.

reported that CEO Marc Rowan and other top executives held wide-ranging discussions with Epstein regarding the firm's and potential "inversion" deals throughout the 2010s. SEC Investigation Calls (Feb. 17, 2026): Two major teachers' unions, representing over $27.5 billion in capital commitments to Apollo, urged the SEC to investigate Apollo's "lack of candor" over its ties to Epstein.

Two major teachers' unions, representing over in capital commitments to Apollo, urged the SEC to investigate Apollo's "lack of candor" over its ties to Epstein. CNN "Tangled" Report (Feb. 21, 2026): CNN published new details alleging Epstein received internal financial documents and hosted meetings between Apollo executives and international private banks at his Manhattan townhouse.

CNN published new details alleging Epstein received internal financial documents and hosted meetings between Apollo executives and international private banks at his Manhattan townhouse. $12 Billion Value Erosion: Following these reports, Apollo's stock plummeted more than 15% in three weeks, wiping out approximately $12 billion in market capitalization.

Critical Deadline: May 1, 2026

If you purchased Apollo securities during the Class Period (May 10, 2021 – Feb. 21, 2026) and suffered substantial losses, you have until May 1, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff.

If you'd like more information and answers to additional frequently asked questions about the Apollo case and the firm's investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Apollo should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP