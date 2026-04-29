APO Investor Alert: APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Caused Investor Losses: Levi & Korsinsky

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) during the period May 10, 2021 through February 21, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

APO shares declined approximately $5.99 per share following corrective disclosures revealing that senior leadership allegedly maintained undisclosed business communications with Jeffrey Epstein throughout the 2010s. The Court has set May 1, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Fiduciaries with APO holdings during the Class Period should consider the following:

Pension funds and asset managers owe a duty to evaluate potential recoveries on behalf of beneficiaries when portfolio companies are subject to securities fraud allegations

allegations Lead plaintiffs direct the litigation on behalf of the entire class and may select counsel, negotiate settlements, and oversee case strategy

Serving as lead plaintiff requires no out-of-pocket cost; attorneys' fees are paid only from any recovery obtained

Institutional investors with the largest financial interest in the relief sought are given preference under the PSLRA's lead plaintiff selection process

Failure to evaluate a lead plaintiff opportunity may itself raise questions about fiduciary diligence

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The lawsuit contends that Apollo Global repeatedly incorporated by reference the findings of a 2021 independent review into its quarterly and annual SEC filings, reiterating that the Company had no business dealings with Epstein. These filings, signed with Sarbanes-Oxley certifications, allegedly created artificial confidence in the integrity of management and the firm's reputational standing. When corrective articles emerged in February 2026, institutional holders absorbed material portfolio losses as APO shares fell from above $119 to $113.73.

Case Summary

The securities action asserts that Apollo Global and certain officers violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by concealing the extent of senior leadership's interactions with Epstein on substantive business matters, including tax strategy, a potential overseas redomiciliation, and an internal share offering for Athene Holding.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation ensures that cases are prosecuted effectively and that recoveries are maximized for all class members who relied on the integrity of Apollo Global's public disclosures." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky