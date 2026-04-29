GO Investor Alert: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Management Allegedly Concealed Overexpansion Risks: Levi & Korsinsky

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) during the period between August 5, 2025 and March 4, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Grocery Outlet shares lost $2.45 per share, a 27.9% single-day decline, closing at $6.34 on March 5, 2026 following corrective disclosures. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 15, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Fund managers, pension trustees, and asset allocators with GO exposure during the Class Period face portfolio-level consequences from the alleged misrepresentations. The lawsuit contends that the Company's reported financial and operational growth was artificially supported by excessive store expansion that lacked a viable path to sustained profitability. When the Company disclosed the closure of 36 underperforming stores, $110 million in long-lived asset impairment charges, and missed guidance across adjusted EBITDA, net sales, comparable store sales, and diluted adjusted earnings per share, institutional holders absorbed concentrated losses.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Fiduciaries overseeing retirement plans, endowments, or pooled investment vehicles that held GO stock may have obligations to evaluate recovery options on behalf of beneficiaries. Key considerations include:

Institutional investors with the largest losses during the Class Period are eligible to seek appointment as lead plaintiff under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

Lead plaintiff appointment provides direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement negotiations, and counsel selection

Serving as lead plaintiff requires no out-of-pocket costs; counsel fees are paid only from any recovery obtained for the class

Fiduciaries who fail to evaluate available recovery avenues may face questions regarding their duty of prudence

The action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act and SEC Rule 10b-5

Institutional lead plaintiffs historically achieve larger recoveries per share than cases led by individual investors

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The March 4, 2026 corrective disclosure revealed financial shortfalls on virtually every guided metric for fiscal 2025. The complaint alleges the Company's aggressive new store opening cadence, including 22 stores in the first half and 13 more in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, masked underlying weakness. The subsequent announcement of a new "optimization plan" layered on top of the existing restructuring plan, combined with $149 million in goodwill impairment and estimated fiscal 2026 restructuring charges of $14 million to $25 million, fundamentally altered the investment thesis for institutional holders.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation strengthens the litigation process and helps ensure that recoveries reflect the full scope of alleged harm to the investing public." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Grocery Outlet and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's financial performance, growth sustainability, and the adequacy of its Restructuring Plan. The filing states that the Company's CEO acknowledged on the March 4, 2026 earnings call that "we expanded too quickly, and these closures are a direct correction."

To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by May 15, 2026.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky