Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Intuit Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 8, 2026 - INTU

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: Institutional Holders of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) May Evaluate Lead Plaintiff Options Following Alleged Misrepresentations Regarding TurboTax Growth Prospects

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies institutional investors in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

INTU shares declined approximately 20.02%, or $76.86 per share, closing at $307.07 on May 21, 2026. For funds holding concentrated positions, that single-session move translates into material portfolio impact. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 8, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Institutional investors that acquired INTU during the Class Period may hold among the largest documented losses in the proposed class. The complaint alleges Intuit overstated its competitive advantages and the sustainability of its growth model while its TurboTax business was allegedly degrading under competitive and pricing pressure among the most price-sensitive filers.

When Intuit announced a workforce restructuring affecting roughly 3,000 positions surfaced and reduced its full-year TurboTax revenue growth outlook to approximately 7%, the complaint alleges alleges that previously undisclosed adverse business trends were revealed to the market, leading to a sharp decline in the Company's share price.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Fiduciaries overseeing pension, endowment, and fund assets may have an obligation to evaluate whether pursuing recovery is appropriate for beneficiaries.

Courts generally appoint the applicant with the largest financial interest as lead plaintiff, a role frequently suited to institutions.

Serving as lead plaintiff provides direct oversight of case strategy and settlement decisions.

Monitoring a claim does not require an institution to serve as lead plaintiff; absent class members retain rights without acting before the deadline.

Evaluation of trading records and loss calculation is available at no cost and without obligation.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, particularly where a company later reduces previously issued growth guidance after disclosing weaker-than-expected operating results, adverse business trends and significant workforce restructuring." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the INTU Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the INTU investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased INTU stock or securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did INTU stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 20.02%, a decline of $76.86 per share, after the Company disclosed a 17% workforce reduction and weaker-than-expected TurboTax results including a reduced full-year growth outlook. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts generally appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before September 8, 2026 to evaluate lead plaintiff options.

Q: What if I already sold my INTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What court was the INTU class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky