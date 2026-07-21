Apodex Launches Frontier Program Offering $100,000 in Monthly AI Credits to Scientific Researchers, Deep Tech Startups, Academic Labs

The Apodex Frontier Program grants free access to its latest AI model, a heavy-duty solver built to accelerate deep tech — to research, solve, and discover what matters

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apodex today announced the launch of the Apodex Frontier Program, a new initiative offering selected research institutions, academic labs, and deep-tech startups up to $100,000 in monthly compute credits, full access to Apodex's heavy-duty solver, and dedicated engineering support.

Apodex Analysis

The Apodex Frontier Program is intended for teams pursuing scientific and technological discovery who can benefit from access to compute, funding, and technical support. Selected applicants will be able to use Apodex resources for projects such as scientific discovery, validating targets, testing hypotheses, comparing technical approaches, and moving complex projects forward.

Applicants should expect to provide their team's primary scientific or business field, research question, methodology, expected outcomes, and anticipated monthly credits. The link to apply is: https://www.apodex.com/frontier-program

Selected research partners receive:

Up to $100,000/month compute credits, tailored to their institution's scale and research complexity, allocated through an institutional account that enables administrators to manage usage across teams.

tailored to their institution's scale and research complexity, allocated through an institutional account that enables administrators to manage usage across teams. Full access to Discover Mode , Apodex's most powerful reasoning agent with 10x compute intensity for complex multi-step analysis, deep literature synthesis, or target validation.

, Apodex's most powerful reasoning agent with 10x compute intensity for complex multi-step analysis, deep literature synthesis, or target validation. Dedicated Engineering Support to assist on questions about workflow integration, technical troubleshooting, scaled deployment, and a 3-hour SLA response for technical inquiries across U.S. and Singapore time zones.

to assist on questions about workflow integration, technical troubleshooting, scaled deployment, and a 3-hour SLA response for technical inquiries across U.S. and Singapore time zones. Visibility and ecosystem access to present their work at Apodex events, contribute to case studies, and join Apodex's research and innovation community.

"Apodex 1.0 now tops the deep-research benchmarks that matter, and we want that capability working alongside the people pushing science forward," said Apodex Founder and CEO Tianqiao Chen. "Supporting researchers, scientists, and analysts is how we accelerate discovery — and their honest feedback is how we build better systems together."

Apodex's Latest Deep-Research Model: Apodex-1.0-H

Apodex-1.0-H (now available as Apodex Deep Discover) is Apodex's heavy-duty solver, built for complex research problems rather than individual queries. Apodex believes deep research agents should not only be capable of finding answers, but proving why those answers are trusted.

In heavy-duty mode, Apodex-1.0-H coordinates up to 150 sub-agents over 15,000 steps, allowing specialized agents to examine a problem, cross-check findings, and audit evidence before producing a response. By separating solving from verification, Apodex-1.0-H is designed to reduce unsupported conclusions and give research teams a clearer view of the evidence behind a result. Apodex-1.0-H's performance speaks for itself. Across prominent benchmarks, it outperformed well-known frontier lab models across deep search, browsing, and frontier science tasks, reflecting the added value of its multi-agent verification workflow.

About Apodex

Apodex is building Discoverative AI: artificial intelligence that can make new discoveries, rather than just generate outputs from existing material. At the core is the company's Self-Evolving Solver, a system built for open-world problems: questions with no answer in any dataset, where every reasoning step can be audited, and every improvement is earned through verified discovery. Apodex is hiring across research, engineering, and open-source contributions. Learn more at https://www.apodex.com/

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SOURCE Apodex