ApoE4.Info and ApoE4 Alzheimer's Alliance Announce Partnership to Advance Precision Advocacy for ApoE4 Carriers

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ApoE4.Info, Inc and the ApoE4 Alzheimer's Alliance (A3) today announced a strategic partnership to elevate research, education, and public policy efforts focused on individuals who carry the ε4 allele of the APOE gene (APOE4)—the strongest genetic risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer's disease.

APOE4 carriers represent up to 65% of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. Yet despite well-established biological differences—including altered lipid metabolism, increased neuroinflammation, vascular vulnerability, and differential responses to therapies—carriers are frequently grouped together with non-carriers in clinical trials, treatment guidelines, and prevention messaging.

This partnership signals a coordinated effort to ensure that the unique biology of APOE4 carriers is no longer overlooked. "APOE4 carriers are not a small subgroup—we are the majority of patients," said Julie Gregory, President of ApoE4.Info. "As Alzheimer's research moves into an era of biomarker-driven diagnosis and targeted therapeutics, it is essential that genotype-specific risk, progression patterns, and treatment responses be central to research design and policy decisions."

"For too long, the 'majority' in Alzheimer's has been treated like a 'marginal' sub-group in our national policy and research infrastructure," added William Burke, Executive Director of the ApoE4 Alzheimer's Alliance. "By formalizing this partnership, we are moving beyond awareness into precision advocacy. We are sending a clear message to federal regulators and industry leaders: meaningful progress against Alzheimer's is impossible without a policy framework that accounts for the specific genetic and metabolic realities of the APOE4 population. Our goal is to ensure that the science of today becomes the standard of care for every carrier tomorrow."

Together, the two organizations will advocate for routine APOE stratification in clinical trials, expanded research into genotype-informed prevention and treatment strategies, and public policies that reflect the distinct needs of this large and often under-recognized population. The partnership will also amplify the lived experiences of carriers and their families, ensuring that patient voices help shape the future of Alzheimer's care.

The collaboration brings together ApoE4.Info's global education and community network with the ApoE4 Alzheimer's Alliance's focused advocacy and policy initiatives, creating a unified platform for advancing precision approaches in Alzheimer's disease.

The organizations invite researchers, clinicians, industry leaders, and policymakers to join in building a more scientifically rigorous and equitable path forward—one that recognizes the biological realities of APOE4 and responds with urgency.

About ApoE4.Info, Inc.

ApoE4.Info is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2013 and dedicated to education, community, and the translation of emerging science for individuals who carry the APOE4 gene variant. The organization provides evidence-based resources, peer support, and research-informed guidance to empower carriers with actionable information grounded in current science. ApoE4.Info serves a global community focused on risk reduction, early detection, and informed engagement in Alzheimer's research.

About ApoE4 Alzheimer's Alliance (A3)

The ApoE4 Alzheimer's Alliance is a 501(c)(4) advocacy organization committed to advancing public policy and research priorities that address the distinct biological and clinical needs of APOE4 carriers. A3 works to elevate genotype-informed approaches within federal research agendas, clinical trial design, and national Alzheimer's strategy to ensure that the majority population affected by the disease is appropriately represented and served.

SOURCE ApoE4.Info and ApoE4 Alzheimer's Alliance