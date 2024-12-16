Apogee Announces Andrew Martin as Vice President - Core Growth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogee is proud to announce the promotion of Andrew Martin to Vice President of Growth for core business and services. In this key leadership role, Martin will spearhead Apogee's efforts to drive and optimize existing business, enhance customer engagement, and advance innovative solutions across the company's diverse portfolio.

Andrew Martin, Apogee Vice President of Core Growth

Martin joined Apogee over 11 years ago and has served in multiple strategic positions, most recently as Senior Director of Business Development and Capture. In this role, he successfully led a team focused on protecting and expanding Apogee's offerings in adaptive acquisition, digital transformation, mission operations, and science and technology services. Martin's efforts have significantly contributed to the company's growth trajectory and strengthened its standing in the defense and intelligence sectors.

Prior to joining Apogee, Martin served in the United States Air Force for over nine years, where he gained extensive experience as a Program Manager and Nuclear Missile Operator. His military background includes managing defense acquisition programs and maintaining operational readiness for critical national defense systems. Martin's academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science in American History from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a Master of Business Administration from Colorado State University.

On this promotion, Apogee's CEO, Frank Varga expressed his confidence in Martin's ability to excel in this role, "Andrew's journey at Apogee exemplifies leadership, innovation, and a relentless commitment to solutions for our customer. His expertise in business development and deep understanding of our customers' missions uniquely position him to drive Apogee's continued success. We look forward to the transformative impact he will bring as the key VP executive to securing core business with our mission-critical customers."

Apogee remains committed to delivering exceptional results to its clients by empowering its people and fostering a culture of innovation. Martin's appointment marks an exciting chapter in the company's ongoing mission to shape the future of defense, intelligence, and technology solutions.

About Apogee

Apogee is a nimble and mission-driven organization committed to delivering proven U.S. defense and national security solutions. Apogee offers multi-domain expertise in digital transformation, science & technology, adaptive acquisition, and mission operations. Apogee is a government services platform company within Bernhard Capital Partners. See what peak performance looks like by visiting www.ApogeeUSA.com.

CONTACT: Rhea Phaneuf, [email protected]

SOURCE Apogee Engineering LLC