Apogee Expands in Colorado Springs with New Federal Drive Headquarters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogee Engineering, LLC has opened its new headquarters at 9910 Federal Drive, consolidating its Colorado Springs operations into a single modern facility built for collaborative engineering, program support, leadership, and expanded training. The move raises Apogee's office space to 20,000 square feet and its training space to 14,000 square feet, producing a combined footprint exceeding 34,000 square feet.

Apogee leadership cuts the ribbon to officially open Apogee’s new Colorado Springs headquarters. (L–R: Cord Cohee, VP of Operations; Frank Varga, President & CEO; Josh Reid, Director of Infrastructure Development.

Apogee began in the Colorado Springs market in 2012 with 7,500 square feet on Explorer Drive. As the contract portfolio and workforce grew, the company expanded that site to roughly 12,000 square feet of offices and added a 6,700 square foot training center that became the hub for its cybersecurity programs. Those facilities supported a sustained period of growth that set the stage for the Federal Drive headquarters.

The new location consolidates dispersed teams and creates flexible space for program offices and corporate functions while significantly increasing classroom and lab capacity for hands-on cyber and technical training. With the larger footprint, Apogee can host more concurrent courses, accommodate larger customer engagements, and scale training offerings to meet broader mission requirements.

The enlarged training center, more than double the previous size, positions Apogee to expand cybersecurity and technical curricula, run additional simultaneous classes, and host a wider range of secure customer training events from a single location. That capability directly supports Apogee's work with the Department of War, federal civilian agencies, and allied programs. The facility also strengthens Apogee's presence in the Colorado Springs business community and provides room to hire, develop, and retain local talent, and support regional partnerships and industry collaborations.

"What started as 7,500 square feet on Explorer Drive has grown into a campus purpose-built for the way Apogee delivers today," said Josh Reid, Director of Infrastructure Development.

The move closes one chapter and opens the next. From 7,500 square feet in 2012 to more than 34,000 square feet in 2026, Apogee's steady, deliberate growth reflects its commitment to Mission-Driven Solutions for Peak Performance. Apogee now has room to better support in-person collaboration, support cross-program partnership, and provide the kind of professional environment that helps the company continue to attract and retain top talent in the Colorado Springs market. The Federal Drive headquarters is built to support new programs and capabilities and evolve with the next generation of Apogee engineers, analysts, and operators.

About Apogee

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with regional offices nationwide, Apogee is a nimble and mission-driven organization committed to delivering proven U.S. national security solutions. Apogee offers multi-domain expertise in digital transformation, science & technology, adaptive acquisition, and mission operations.

See what peak performance looks like by visiting www.ApogeeUSA.com

CONTACT: Kate Dickow, [email protected]

SOURCE Apogee Engineering LLC