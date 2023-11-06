Apogee Hires Defense Industry Finance Expert Andrew Cox as New CFO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogee, a leading defense and security solutions provider, has appointed a new chief financial officer (CFO) Andrew Cox, a two-decade finance veteran in the defense industry effective October 16, 2023. The company makes this executive team hire as it further expands its defense solution offerings. CEO and chairman Wes Georges announced this strategic appointment adding, Cox will work diligently with Apogee's leadership to further drive the company's transformative growth. As CFO, Cox will oversee Apogee's finance and accounting functions with a focus on strategic execution. He will also be responsible for investment innovations to drive key business objectives with an eye towards optimizing value to Apogee's customers.

Andrew Cox, Apogee CFO
Georges said, "Andrew is an excellent addition to our executive team. He brings decades of financial expertise from working with large defense organizations that I'm confident will help Apogee execute our  significant growth initiatives in the coming year."

Prior to joining Apogee, Cox was the vice president of finance at Parsons Corporation, where he led the company's financial functions for a $500 million sector of the publicly held company which holds $4 billion in annual revenue. Before working for Parsons Corporation, Cox was the vice president of finance at Braxton Science & Technology Group and CFO at TechWise. He holds an MBA in finance from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and a bachelor of science in applied mathematics from Western Washington University.

About Apogee

Apogee is a nimble and mission-driven organization committed to delivering proven U.S. defense and national security solutions. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with regional offices nationwide, Apogee offers multi-domain expertise in digital transformation, science & technology, adaptive acquisition, and mission operations. See what peak performance can look like by visiting www.ApogeeUSA.com

