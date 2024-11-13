Apogee Indigo’s App Launch at WTE Miami 2024 Set to Transform the Traveler Experience in Miami

Apogee Indigo launches app at WTE Miami 2024, transforming travel with exclusive savings on Miami's dining, attractions & experiences. Now available on Google Play & iOS!

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogee Indigo today announced the successful release and testing of their app at WTE Miami 2024, held between October 22-23, where it was showcased to a global audience of travel industry professionals. This launch marked a significant step in Apogee Indigo's mission to enhance the tourism experience with innovative digital-based solutions. Created specifically for travelers, the app is designed to offer exclusive savings on Miami's Dining, Attractions & Experiences, making it easier and more affordable to explore the city.

"We're thrilled to launch our app in Miami, with plans to expand to more than 20 destinations in the US in the near term," said Ric Roth, Founder & President of Apogee Indigo. "WTE Miami 2024 provided the ideal platform to introduce our app, and the positive feedback we've received reaffirms our belief that this is just the beginning of a new era in travel savings and tailored experiences."

Apogee Indigo is excited to sign nearly 100 distribution partners during and immediately after the event and invites travel professionals from all over the world to become distribution partners.

The Apogee Indigo app is now available for download on Google Play and the iOS App Store, enabling travelers to discover and enjoy substantial savings on Dining, Attractions & Experiences.

About Apogee Rewards, Inc.

Apogee Rewards, Inc. is a Miami-based company that was developed by the founders of Primecard, a membership-based discount program. The mission of Apogee is to provide travelers with a revolutionary way to explore the world. Travelers can plan their curated dining, entertainment, attractions, shopping, and experiences more effectively through the Apogee Indigo app while taking advantage of great savings at their upcoming travel destinations.

Launched in 2023, Apogee Indigo also helps promote local businesses that are looking to tap into the travel industry. Apogee Indigo pre-purchases products from a majority of Merchant Partners, especially restaurants, and provides industry-leading marketing practices to drive customers through their doors. For more information, including how to become a Merchant Partner, visit www.apogeeindigo.com.

