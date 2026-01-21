Apogee Interior Solutions' New Leadership is Poised to Drive Growth and Innovation in Multifamily Operations

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reinforcing its commitment to expansion and growth in the competitive multifamily construction industry, APOGEE INTERIOR SOLUTIONS is proud to announce the appointment of two seasoned executives to its leadership team.

Joining Apogee as Executive Director of Business Development, Ty Thompson has extensive experience in market growth through strategic partnerships. With over 20 years in the multifamily industry, Mr. Thompson has served in key positions with Rasa Floors, Gambit Construction and Mohawk Industries that focused on promoting expansion. He will be responsible for driving Apogee's growth strategy by identifying, developing, and executing multifamily business opportunities across Apogee's portfolio. In his role, Mr. Thompson will lead a sales team, as well as partnerships and market expansion initiatives, while aligning business development strategies with overall organizational goals. By spearheading initiatives to expand the company's market presence, Mr. Thompson will increase revenue streams and foster long-term, sustainable business relationships in the multifamily market.

Apogee also welcomes Lane Inscore as Executive Vice President of New Construction and Operations. Lane has been with Apogee's parent company, The Barton Group, for over 20 years serving in a variety of leadership roles. With a proven track record in large-scale development and project management, Mr. Inscore will lead Apogee's new construction division and oversee day-to-day operations, focusing on operation efficiency and timely installs as the new standard for multifamily properties. Among his key responsibilities will be building Apogee's client portfolio in Texas while bidding and supporting multifamily turn work primarily in the San Antonio market. Mr. Inscore will partner with Mr. Thompson to drive business development initiatives throughout Apogee's markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome these accomplished leaders to Apogee," said Jim Barton, CEO of The Barton Group, parent company to Apogee. "Their expertise and vision will be instrumental as we continue to expand our footprint and deliver exceptional experiences for our builders and their residents."

The appointments mark a significant step in Apogee's strategic growth plan, positioning the company to further meet the evolving needs of the multifamily market with innovation and integrity.

About Apogee

Apogee Interior Solutions provides multifamily clients a turnkey solution for all their flooring, baseboards, cabinets, tile work and countertop needs for new builds, rehab/renovation projects and unit turns. Apogee reduces the number of subcontractors needed by streamlining inventories and logistics, giving greater control to complete projects on time and on budget.

