Apogee is Dayton Business Journal's Best Place to Work 2023

Apogee Engineering LLC

29 Sep, 2023, 11:31 ET

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National defense solutions provider Apogee celebrated its first place win at the Dayton's Best Places to Work awards dinner held at the Presidential Banquet Center in Kettering, Ohio on September 14th. Companies are awarded based on employee surveyed on topics such as staff engagement, team effectiveness, manager effectiveness, and other workplace best practices. Apogee has been an honoree in the past years, this year the Dayton office brought in the top honors in the medium-sized business category.

Apogee Dayton Team
Chief Operating Officer Frank Varga stated regarding the win, "A huge thanks to our amazing workforce in the Dayton Wright Patterson local area. These teams are stepping up to deliver solutions on so many mission-critical systems within the Department of Defense and with our Foreign Partners. I sincerely appreciate our workforce for crediting our employee-centric initiatives so greatly and the Dayton Business Journal for recognizing Apogee for creating one of the best work-life balance companies in Dayton."

About Apogee

Apogee leads the advancement of national security and defense solutions in Space, Cyber, ISR, and Special Operations. Focusing on transformative customer delivery backed by family-oriented employee engagement, Apogee succeeds in identifying, mitigating, and resolving the DoD's most complex challenges. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO with regional offices in Dayton, OH, Vienna, VA (NCR), Suffolk, VA, and Tampa, FL, Apogee provides multi-domain expertise in the following functional areas: Engineering, Science & Technology, Digital Transformation, Training, System Engineering & Integration, and Technology & Management Services. Learn more at http://www.ApogeeUSA.com/

Press Contact:

Rhea Phaneuf
Corporate Communications Manager
Tel: 719-229-7815
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Apogee Engineering LLC

