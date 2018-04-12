Apogee IT Services Expands Employee Base In Boston And Pittsburgh

Apogee IT Services is based in a suburb of Pittsburgh, PA, with branch offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Toronto, Ontario. Apogee provides Managed IT Services to more than 375 small and medium sized businesses in various industries across the Northeast and beyond. Technology services include hosted solutions, proactive IT management, multi-layer security including data backup and disaster recovery, 24/7 monitoring and alerting, Help Desk and end-user support, and infrastructure design, among others.

Apogee welcomes two new employees in Boston: Dori Spade, VP Services and Albert Mowatt, vCIO. Spade will lead client-side services, which includes the business relationship teams, the professional services engineering teams, and the VCIO teams. "We have great people and technical expertise so I am honored and excited to be part of the organization," said Spade. Mowatt, vCIO, considers himself the "Voice of the Customer," who not only keeps pace with technology, but helps customers achieve greater internal efficiencies and competitive advantage.

Apogee welcomes three new employees in Pittsburgh: Deb Moran, Human Resources Director, Laurie Arnott, Service Transition, and Patsy Pollice, Lead Engineer.

"We are very excited about the addition of our new team members. The new round of financing that we obtained in late 2017 provides us an opportunity to grow and is a sure sign that Apogee is excelling in the MSP industry," said David Michaud, CEO. "The talented individuals at Apogee make us the company we are today."

