Apogee shifts David Hutchison to Chief Growth Officer of Tech7 in Market-Differentiating Move Under the SBA Mentor-Protégé Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogee is pleased to announce the appointment of David Hutchison as the new Chief Growth Officer (CGO) of The Tech7 Company. Since 2022, Apogee (mentor) and Tech7 (protégé) have been partnered under the Small Business Administration (SBA) Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP). During his tenure, Apogee successfully transitioned through the small business growth gates to become a premier services and solutions provider to the federal government. In this new role, Hutchison will leverage his experience at Apogee to drive Tech7 to new heights.

David Hutchison, Chief Growth Officer, The Tech7 Company

Tech7 is an SBA-certified 8(a), Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Together, Tech7 and Apogee aim to expand market presence and capture new market share under the MPP-approved Tech7 Apogee Solutions Joint Venture (TAS-JV).

Under the GSA OASIS Small Business program, Apogee secured over $1 billion in new business. Hutchison's leadership was pivotal in managing new business expansion, winning task orders, and implementing human capital initiatives to differentiate Apogee in the market. With the recent and pending awards on GSA OASIS+, the TAS-JV platform is well positioned to be a leading services and solutions provider across air, space, special operations, cyber defense, and strategic domains. TAS-JV anticipates successful contract awards across Management & Advisory, Technical & Engineering, Research & Development, & Intelligence Services within the GSA OASIS+ 8(a), SDVOSB, and SB Pools.

"Apogee is doing what no other mentor has done before. We are seeding Tech7, our protégé, with one of our greatest small business growth agents. This is a critical step in the mentorship plan and the ultimate success of both Apogee & Tech7. Our organization has the commitment and the ability to help grow Tech7 to levels never envisioned. I can think of no one better to help Tech7 and Apogee prepare the TAS-JV for new growth and wins across the incoming pipeline of small business opportunities" said Apogee President & CEO, Frank Varga.

Juan Echeverry, Tech7 President & CEO, added, "Tech7 has enjoyed an organic growth of our brand, products, services, and reputation for the past 10 years of business operations. We have been collaborating with Apogee under the MPP to build the TAS-JV company into its own successful brand. We are truly humbled that both Apogee and Dave Hutchison are committed to this move, and I am excited about the new chapter this represents. Together, we look forward to shared success through the pursuit of endless possibilities through TAS-JV."

About Apogee

Apogee is a nimble and mission-driven organization committed to delivering proven U.S. defense and national security solutions. Apogee offers multi-domain expertise in digital transformation, science & technology, adaptive acquisition, and mission operations. Apogee is a government services platform company within Bernhard Capital Partners. See what peak performance looks like by visiting www.ApogeeUSA.com.

About Tech7

The Tech7 Company is an SBA-certified Small Business (SB) providing system acquisition management support, systems engineering, agile development, and capability deployment into operations to the Department of Defense. The company motto of "One Team - Endless Possibilities" captures the essence of our culture and relentless focus on helping achieve customer objectives for technical performance, cost, and schedule. Visit us at www.Tech7.us or the TAS-JV at www.TAS-JV.com

CONTACT: Rhea Phaneuf, [email protected]

SOURCE Apogee Engineering LLC