Apogee to Host a Grand Opening at an Innovative New Facility

DAYTON, Ohio, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogee, a leading defense and security solutions provider, announced that it will host a grand opening for its state-of-the-art facility in Dayton, Ohio. The event will take place on Monday, June 17th at 3:00 PM, marking a significant accomplishment in the company's planned expansion and commitment to transform cyber training, sciences, and technology for its government and defense customers. The new facility will focus on advancements in cyber training and technology. The company hopes in this new location it will shape the future and expertise of defense and government technology and cybersecurity.

Key highlights of the new Dayton facility:

Cyber and Artificial Reality (AR) Training: The facility is equipped with the latest technological innovations offering comprehensive cyber training programs tailored to meet the needs of the government and defense sectors. During the open house guests can experience the AR training solution which integrates with Magic Leap and Microsoft HoloLens, providing a powerful platform for warfighter cyber training.



Science and Technology Development: The facility will serve as a hub for research and development initiatives with industry-leading Ph.D. scientists aimed at addressing emerging science and technology challenges. Apogee will host collaborative opportunities between industry experts and government stakeholders to create solutions to safeguard critical infrastructure and national security interests.



Acquisition Transformation Center (ATC): Apogee's new ATC will be the premier location for subject matter experts to share best practices across the defense and national security enterprise.

Frank Varga, CEO of Apogee, stated, "While Apogee has a 15-year history with Wright Patterson AFB and the Dayton area, this new facility expands our capabilities for delivery to the entire DoD, synergizes our cross-domain workforce, and multiplies our impact to the most critical and challenging requirements of our customers. The Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio were very supportive with Apogee's selection of Beavercreek for expanding our services and secure space."

The event will feature remarks from the Apogee leadership team followed by refreshments and a tour of the facility showcasing its cutting-edge capabilities. For media inquiries or to register, please contact Rhea Phaneuf at [email protected].

About Apogee

Apogee is a nimble and mission-driven organization committed to delivering proven U.S. defense and national security solutions. Apogee offers multi-domain expertise in digital transformation, science & technology, adaptive acquisition, and mission operations. Apogee is a government services platform company within Bernhard Capital Partners. See what peak performance looks like by visiting www.ApogeeUSA.com.

