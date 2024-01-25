Apogem Capital appoints Josh Niedner as Chief Executive Officer and Chris Stringer as President

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apogem Capital LLC (Apogem), a leading alternatives investment firm, today announced the appointments of Josh Niedner as Chief Executive Officer and Chris Stringer as President, effective immediately.

"Apogem has a long-standing history as a leading middle market alternatives investor, given its scale, deep relationships, and established strategies," said Naïm Abou-Jaoudé, CEO of New York Life Investment Management. "Josh and Chris have deep industry expertise and are proven leaders in the alternatives space. Together, they are uniquely positioned to lead Apogem as we continue to evolve the business to meet our clients' needs and deliver meaningful outcomes that distinguish and differentiate Apogem in the alternatives space."

Mr. Niedner is currently Apogem's Head of Private Credit. In his expanded role as CEO, he will set Apogem's vision and lead its strategic planning to drive the business forward—continuing to bring innovative solutions to clients in the alternatives industry. Mr. Niedner will also oversee the operations, finance and administrative functions of the firm, while continuing to lead the Private Credit business.

Mr. Stringer is currently Apogem's interim CEO and Head of Private Equity. In his new capacity as President, he will collaborate closely with Mr. Niedner to lead important initiatives including, strategy, recruiting and deepening relationships with third-party clients and private equity firms. Mr. Stringer will continue to lead the Private Equity business.

"Josh's appointment as CEO is a great opportunity for Apogem and I'm delighted to work in close partnership with him to continue to lead the firm forward," said Mr. Stringer. "I look forward to focusing on what I consider my passion—developing and building our robust suite of investment capabilities and engaging with our clients as Head of Private Equity."

Mr. Niedner lauded the Apogem team and the firm's expertise as he assumes the CEO role. "I'm excited to lead our incredibly talented people as we leverage our time-tested investment capabilities along with the broad sourcing networks that have driven consistently strong performance over time. I look forward to building on that success as we work together to propel our business forward."

About Apogem Capital

Apogem Capital, a New York Life Investments Company offers investors access to the middle market's growth engine through investments in established private companies and funds. With more than $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, the firm manages a streamlined suite of capital solutions, including direct lending, junior debt, primary fund investments, secondary investments, equity co-investments, GP stakes, and private real assets. Apogem Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company ("NYLIC"), through New York Life Investment Management Holdings, LLC ("NYLIM"). For more information about Apogem, please visit apogemcapital.com.

About New York Life Investments

With over $716 billion in Assets Under Management as of December 31, 2023, New York Life Investments, Pensions and Investments' 25th Largest Money Manager*1, is comprised of the affiliated global asset management businesses of its parent company, New York Life Insurance Company, and offers clients access to specialized, independent investment teams through its family of affiliated boutiques. New York Life Investments remains committed to clients through a combination of the diverse perspectives of its boutiques and a long-lasting focus on sustainable relationships.

Media Contacts

Jennifer Casey

[email protected]

1 On June 12, 2023, New York Life Investments was ranked #25 in Pensions & Investments' Largest Money Managers 2023 for the time period 12/31/21 – 12/31/22. (Managers are ranked by total worldwide institutional assets under management. Full list here.) No direct or indirect compensation was paid for the creation and distribution of this ranking. For more information about ranking click here - Largest Money Managers 2023 | Pensions & Investments (pionline.com)

SOURCE Apogem Capital