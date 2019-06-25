Apollo 11 Celebration at the California Science Center Marks the 50th Anniversary of Historic Moon Landing

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Science Center will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with a daylong event on July 20, 2019. Through exhibits, hands-on activities and a documentary film, guests will explore science concepts about the moon and principles that enable NASA scientists and engineers to further our understanding of what is possible in future space exploration.

In the SKETCH Foundation Air + Space gallery, visitors will see a historic collection of artifacts that help define the space program including space capsules from the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo missions, Mercury and Apollo era space suits, and a lunar sample. Hands-on education activities will highlight science principles used to study moon geology, orbits and promote future space exploration and technology.

A Ranger space craft, reassembled by a group of volunteers and Science Center staff, will also be on display for the celebration event and will be on permanent display once the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center is completed. The Ranger space craft gave scientists detailed images of the lunar surface, an important step for Apollo planners to select a landing site.

In addition, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) will be on site with a custom portable planetarium, for a live, interactive and immersive presentation about space science. Guests will be able to explore the universe with a NASA specialist, ask questions and discover new wonders being studied in their own backyard at JPL.

To complement the day's activities, there will be a special schedule for the critically acclaimed Apollo 11: First Steps Edition, where filmmakers reconstruct the final moments of preparation, liftoff, landing and return of this historic mission—one of humanity's greatest achievements and the first to put humankind on the Moon.

The Science Center will be open 10 am to 5 pm. General admission is free. Tickets to the theater range from $8.95 to $6.75.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe-inspiring films.

The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. For recorded information, including IMAX show times, call 323.SCIENCE (323.724-3623). For advance ticket purchases, group rates, or to make reservations for any visiting group of 15 or more (required), call 213.744-2019. Cash only parking is available in the guest lot at Figueroa and 39th/Exposition Park Drive at $12 per car, and $30 for oversize vehicles. Both the Science Center and IMAX Theater are wheelchair accessible. For further information, please visit our website at www.californiasciencecenter.org.

Proceeds from the IMAX Theater support California Science Center exhibit and education programs.

