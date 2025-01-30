Apollo and Securitize Announce Partnership and Launch Tokenized Access to Credit Fund on Aptos, Avalanche, Ethereum, Ink, Polygon, and Solana Networks

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize, Inc. ("Securitize"), the leader in tokenizing real-world assets, today announced a partnership with Apollo (NYSE: APO) to tokenize investment opportunities, beginning with the launch of a new feeder fund, Apollo Diversified Credit Securitize Fund ("ACRED"). ACRED offers tokenized access to Apollo Diversified Credit Fund, a diversified global credit strategy investing across corporate direct lending, asset-backed lending, and performing, dislocated and structured credit.

ACRED is initially available on the Aptos, Avalanche, Ethereum, Ink, Polygon, and Solana networks, includes Ethereum ecosystem support from Etherealize, and investment from Coinbase Asset Management and Kraken, amongst others. The launch of ACRED marks the first time that investors can access Apollo Diversified Credit Fund through an on-chain product, simplifying the operational process in an all-digital format through Securitize, including native redemptions at a daily net asset value ("NAV").

With the launch of ACRED across multiple chains, Securitize will leverage its official interoperability partner, Wormhole, to enable tokens to move seamlessly across different blockchain ecosystems, enhancing liquidity and accessibility.

Qualifying investors seeking to participate in ACRED can do so exclusively via Securitize Markets, LLC ("Securitize Markets"), the broker-dealer subsidiary of Securitize. Securitize also serves as ACRED's digital transfer agent and fund administrator.

"This partnership and launch with Securitize is an exciting milestone in our journey to make private markets more accessible and efficient, including Apollo Diversified Credit Fund which offers diversified exposure to a range of corporate and asset-backed credit," said Earl Hunt, Apollo Partner and President of Apollo Diversified Credit Fund.

Apollo Partner Christine Moy added, "This tokenization not only provides an on-chain solution for Apollo Diversified Credit Fund, but also could pave the way for broader access to private markets through next generation product innovation, greater secondary liquidity, and efficiency over time. We believe ACRED is already proving attractive to both institutional and individual investors, and we're excited to work with these new digital asset ecosystems to build the future of investments."

"The next wave of demand for tokenized assets has emerged around fixed income, including private credit," said Carlos Domingo, Co-founder and CEO of Securitize. "Apollo's expertise in private credit makes them an ideal partner in tokenizing this category of real-world assets ("RWA"), unlocking broader opportunities for investors."

Apollo Diversified Credit Fund is a non-traded, closed-end interval fund seeking both current income and capital appreciation, with low volatility and low correlation to the broader markets.

To learn more about ACRED, visit www.securitize.io .

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of September 30, 2024, Apollo had approximately $733 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com .

About Securitize

Securitize, the leader in tokenizing real-world assets, is bringing the world on-chain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, KKR and others. Securitize, through its subsidiaries, is a SEC-registered broker-dealer, digital transfer agent, fund administrator, and operator of a SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS). For more information, please visit www.securitize.io .

Securitize Disclosures

Securities are offered through Securitize Markets, LLC, ("Securitize Markets") a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Securitize Markets, LLC, and Securitize Capital, an Exempt Reporting Adviser, are not involved in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, a service provided by Securitize. Assets such as digital assets or tokens using blockchain, are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, are generally illiquid, may have no value, have limited regulatory certainty, are subject to potential market manipulation risks and may expose investors to loss of principal.

Securitize, Inc. (Securitize) is a Delaware corporation. Securitize is a technology provider which, together with its affiliates, maintains an end-to-end web-based platform used by issuers for issuing securities, specifically including digital asset securities. Securitize is not a registered broker-dealer.

Securitize, LLC is a transfer agent registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Securitize Markets also operates Securitize Markets ATS, an alternative trading system. Securitize Capital, LLC is an exempt reporting adviser filed with the State of Florida.

Additional Important Disclosure

This press release relates to Securitize Tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund, Ltd., which will invest substantially all of its assets in Apollo Diversified Credit Fund. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to purchase any security. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of Apollo Diversified Credit Fund and ACRED. This information and other important details about Apollo Diversified Credit Fund are contained in its prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.apollo.com/ADCF . Please read the prospectus carefully before investing in Apollo Diversified Credit Fund or ACRED.

