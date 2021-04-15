Apollo Announces Appointment of Santosh Sharan as President and COO

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo, a leading data intelligence and sales engagement platform, announces that Santosh Sharan has joined the company as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). A respected thought leader, advisor and innovator in the data space, Sharan will support Apollo's CEO, Tim Zheng, to guide the company's rapid growth.

Before joining Apollo, Sharan has been a strategic advisor to several B2B data and martech companies. He held executive positions in various data service providers such as LeadGenius, Everstring (acq by ZoomInfo), Aberdeen (acq by Spiceworks Ziff Davis) and ZoomInfo. At ZoomInfo, as VP of Product, Growth and Strategy, he played a key role in laying the foundation for ZoomInfo's eventual growth. Prior to ZoomInfo, he was founder and CEO of Keisense, a mobile user experience company, which was sold to publicly traded Nuance Communications [NUAN].

"Apollo is growing at a rate of 150%. We are excited to bring in Santosh, one of the most respected leaders in the B2B data space, to guide our rapid expansion," said Zheng. "We are well-positioned to leverage the increasing demand for self-service B2B data by providing sophisticated sales engagement tools that our competitors haven't yet mastered."

Besides offering AI-powered software that helps sales professionals improve messaging and targeting, Apollo has the largest data contributor network in the industry. It provides a full suite of data products and solutions catered to the self-service market. Apollo's automated and efficient process enables users to target the right prospects at the right time with context, speed and scale.

"We are thrilled to have Santosh join the team," said Abhishek Sharma, Board Member of Apollo and Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners, "with his extensive experience in the sales & marketing data space, Santosh will help accelerate Apollo's strong momentum and set up the foundation for company's next phase of growth."

"There is a new opportunity emerging in the data space post pandemic. The self-service market for data is about to explode and Apollo is well structured to take advantage of this trend with its superior technology, low cost of customer acquisition and proprietary data acquisition methods. Apollo is one of the most unique companies I have seen in the data space with a healthy product pipeline representing a ton of untapped potential" said Sharan. "I am excited to help lead the company through its next phase of growth. Apollo's advanced technologies are poised to disrupt the data space and change the future of B2B selling."

About Apollo:

Founded in 2015, Apollo is a premier data intelligence and sales engagement platform trusted by over 5,000 companies, from rapidly growing startups to some of the largest global enterprises. Its community-based approach to crowdsourcing data gives users maximum coverage while ensuring data accuracy. Today, Apollo's advanced algorithms and unique data acquisition methods help over 500,000 sales professionals enrich and analyze prospects' data to increase quality conversations and opportunities. For more information, visit apollo.io.

SOURCE Apollo.io

Related Links

apollo.io

