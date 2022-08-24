Apollo Art Auctions Presents Connoisseur's Selection of Expertly Vetted Ancient and Islamic Art, August 28

Featured: Stellar circa 500-300 BC Chalcidian tin bronze helmet with nearly 100% of original tin plating intact

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An extraordinary selection of ancient and oriental art, including early Islamic treasures, will be offered by Apollo Art Auctions on Sunday, August 28, starting at 12 noon BST (7 a.m. US Eastern Time). The 417-lot sale, with beautiful and interesting objects to please even the most sophisticated collector, will be conducted live at Apollo's elegant central London gallery, with international participation welcomed by phone, absentee bid, or live online through LiveAuctioneers.

Magnificent circa 500-300 BC Greek Chalcidian tin bronze helmet. Bowl forged in one piece with high-arched eyebrows, teardrop-shape nose guard, articulated crescentic cheek-pieces formed for anatomic fit. Nearly 100% of tin plating preserved. Estimate: £10,000-£20,000 ($12,050-$24,100) Large Egyptian mummy mask with wig, Early Ptolemaic Period, circa 300-250BC, 430mm (16.9in) x 190mm (7.5in). Provenance: Property of London gallery; ex Rhineland private collection, in Germany since before 1960. Estimate £3,000-£6,000 ($3,625-$7,250)

The Islamic section, which opens the sale, includes early pottery, glass and bronze works, as well as textiles, manuscripts and paintings that reflect Nishapur, Seljuk, Mamluk, Safavid and other Middle Eastern origins. The Ancient Art section features an enviable array of rare Greek, Etruscan, Roman and Medieval art and weaponry, as well as Chinese and Indus Valley ceramics. To the delight of those who collect wearable ancient jewellery, there is a trove of 50 tempting pieces from which to choose, including earrings, pendants, necklaces, and rings set with precious and semiprecious stones.

A top highlight of the Islamic art category is a Mamluk or earlier (possibly Ayyubid or Fatimid) wooden panel carved in high relief. Traces of multicolor floral decoration in original pigments mare seen on its frame. The 390mm by 134mm (15.4in by 5.28in) piece, whose provenance includes a pre-2000 purchase from Oliver Hoare, will convey to its new owner with its Art Loss Register Certificate and a radiocarbon dating report. Estimate: £10,000-£15,000 ($12,050-$18,070)

A truly magnificent circa 525-500 BC twin-handled Etruscan black-figure amphora decorated with sirens is attributed to the Micali Painter, named in the modern era for the Italian scholar who first published some of the artist's ancient vases. The amphora was purchased in Frankfurt Germany in the early 1960s and later resided in a London art gallery's collection. Positively dated via TL analysis at the Ralf Kotalla independent laboratory, it stands 430mm (16.9in) high and is estimated at £6,000-£9,000 ($7,250-$10,844).

Casting its mysterious gaze over the auction is a large 430mm (16.9in) by 190mm (7.5in) Egyptian mummy mask from the Early Ptolemaic Period, circa 300-250BC. An upper part of a mummy cardboard cover, with a voluminous green wig and nine-stripe pectoral, its elongated face is painted in ochre and it has a short beard under the chin. Most recently it was the property of a London gallery. It previously had resided in Germany since before 1960 and included ownership in a Rhineland private collection. Estimate: £3,000-£6,000 ($3,625-$7,250)

An incomparable circa 500-300 BC Greek Chalcidian tin bronze helmet is forged in one piece with high-arched eyebrows, a teardrop-shape nose guard, and articulated crescentic cheek-pieces. Similar helmets are depicted on pottery vases from the Euboean city of Chalcis, hence the name "Chalcidian." Remarkably, almost 100% of this helmet's original tin plating remains, making it a showpiece worthy of even the finest ancient armor collection. Estimate: £10,000-£20,000 ($12,050-$24,100)

The August 28, 2022 live gallery auction will commence at 7 a.m. US Eastern Time/12 noon BST. View the fully illustrated auction catalogue and sign up to bid absentee or live online through LiveAuctioneers. The company accepts payments in GBP, USD and EUR; and ships worldwide. All packing is handled by white-glove specialists in-house. Questions: call Apollo Art Auctions, London, on +44 7424 994167 or email [email protected]. Online: www.apolloauctions.com

Apollo Art Auctions is a member of the British Numismatic Trading Association (BNTA) and the Art Loss Register (AR).

