Apollo Art Auctions Traverses Asia's Silk Road with Exciting Dec. 14 sale of Fine Islamic, Indian & Chinese Art

Islamic highlights include important 7th-8th century Sodgian silver elephant incense burner and early-14th-century molded pottery tile wall panel with stunning turquoise and cobalt blue palette

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14, Apollo Art Auctions will explore the ascendancy and incomparable beauty of fine Islamic and Asian art through a 348-lot sale of historically-important, expertly-vetted pieces. The live gallery auction, with optional online bidding, is a virtual museum-level showcase for exceptional Islamic, Indian and Chinese artworks as well as Korean and Tibetan pieces, with a timeline starting around 3000 BC and continuing to the 19th century AD. The Saturday auction session will commence at 1pm GMT (8am US Eastern time).

Rare and extraordinary Sogdian (7th-8th century A.D.) silver incense burner sculpted as elephant with rider and bearing Arabic signature of Fazil or Faisal. Size: 260mm x 900mm wide (10.2in x 35in). Distinguished provenance. Opening bid: £400,000/$510,282 Molded pottery tile wall panel of turquoise and cobalt blue, early 14th century A.D. Surface features floral relief detailing with six central stellar cobalt-blue glazed sections for each formed square. Size: 1223mm x 870mm/48.15in x 34.3in. Weight: 40.03kg/88lbs. 4oz. Formerly the property of a UK Islamic art professional. Opening bid: £20,000/$25,520

Prestigious provenance accompanies literally every piece on the auction roster, including Islamic and Indian objects whose former owners included Henri René d'Allemagne and the Marquis de Ganay. The Southeast Asian portion of the sale features an impressive array of Chinese artworks from the collections of Phillip Allen and the estate of Roslyn Willett.

The list of highlights is led by a rare and extraordinary Sogdian (7th-8th century A.D.) silver incense burner sculpted as an elephant transporting an ornately-dressed rider. It bears the Arabic signature of "Fazil" or "Faisal," the master artisan who created it. An advanced standard of artistry is evident in its adornments, which include intricate floral motifs and a stunning openwork structure atop the pachyderm's back. This remarkable treasure, with a motif reflective of elephant depictions in Asian palace art of its period, measures 260mm x 900mm wide (10.2in x 35in). Formerly, it was the property of a European collector; and before that, Mr Nathan Axtel, who acquired it in 1979 from Mr Andrew Bannister in London. It will convey with a full historical report. For detailed information regarding the piece, contact Apollo's director, Dr Ivan Bonchev (PhD, University of Oxford). Opening bid: £400,000/$510,282

From the early 14th century AD, a molded pottery tile wall panel executed in turquoise and cobalt blue features floral relief detailing with six central stellar cobalt-blue glazed sections for each formed square. It is a large and hefty piece, measuring 1223mm x 870mm/48.15in x 34.3in and weighing 40.03kg/88lbs. 4oz. It is similar in design to an example referenced in the book Ceramic Tiles in Islamic Architecture by Oney Gonul. Previously the property of a UK Islamic art professional, it will open for bidding at £20,000/$25,520.

Moving into the Tibetan and Indian cultures, a Nepalese Licchavi Period (9th-10th century A.D.) gilded bronze seated bodhisattva is from a period crucial to the development of Himalayan Buddhist art. The crowned figure is adorned with beautifully-crafted necklaces, armlets and earrings. With provenance from a private UK collection, it was previously purchased in 2024 from a Kensington Church Street (London) gentleman who acquired the piece on the Asian art market in the early 1990s. Opening bid: £20,000/$25,520

Apollo Art Auctions' December 14, 2024 Fine Islamic, Indian & Chinese Art Auction is a live gallery event with online bidding available through Apollo's bidding platform or LiveAuctioneers. Start time: 8am US ET/1pm GMT. Preview goods at the gallery by appointment only December 9-13 from 10-5 daily. Address: 63-64 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SW. Apollo accepts payments in GBP, USD and EUR; and ships worldwide. No import charges are assessed on most antiquities sent to the US. All packing is handled in-house by white-gloved specialists who carefully prepare goods for shipment. Questions: Call +44 7424 994167, email [email protected]. Online: www.apolloauctions.com

Media Contact:

Dr. Ivan Bonchev

Apollo Art Auctions

+44 7424 994167

[email protected]

SOURCE Apollo Art Auctions