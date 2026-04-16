Apollo Atomics Announces Research Collaboration with MIT's Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering

Collaboration to expand experimental infrastructure around Apollo's reactor demonstrator

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Atomics (Apollo) has entered into a research collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering, advancing experimental testing of its compact pressurized water reactor.

Under the agreement, the two organizations will test both primary and secondary reactor loops under prototypic reactor conditions to demonstrate reliable, extended operations. The expanded setup will enable systematic testing of two-phase flow behavior and heat-transfer performance under reactor conditions identical to those of large commercial plants, generating the experimental data required to validate Apollo's computational models and advance its NRC licensing pathway.

Apollo submitted its regulatory engagement plan to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission earlier this year, with a construction permit application targeted for 2028.

"Energy infrastructure now demands reliability, rapid deployment, and strict cost discipline more than ever before," said Assil Halimi, CEO of Apollo. "With MIT, we are running full two-loop tests on our actual hardware to research potential long-term performance, reduce uncertainty, and move us closer to commercial deployment."

The collaboration builds on Apollo's momentum as a Y Combinator-backed company advancing a new generation of compact nuclear systems. By grounding its development in experimental validation. Apollo aims to de-risk its pathway for partners, customers, and investors ahead of its first commercial deployments.

About Apollo Atomics.

Apollo Atomics is a Y Combinator-backed nuclear technology company developing a compact, high-power-density pressurized water reactor for electricity generation, industrial heat, and data center applications. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

SOURCE Apollo Atomics