Apollo Brands LLC Announces Five Advisory Board Members

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Apollo Brands LLC ("Apollo®") announced this week that the company assembled an Advisory Board, comprised currently of five individuals with backgrounds ranging from digital media and public relations, to CPG distribution and government affairs. Apollo®, the manufacturer of Apollo Energy Gum® and other specialty brands, is the category creator for Liquid Core™ functional chewing gums that are sugar-free, vegan, clean and remarkably portable. The Apollo Board meets quarterly, and the members actively forward ideas and facilitate connections. "We've generated significant momentum since launching Apollo and other private label brands, and firmly believe this talented group of advisors will help us continue to refine our business, and identify and leverage new opportunities as we continue to expand the category for Liquid Core™ gum brands," stated Founder & CEO Troy Widgery.

The Apollo Advisory Board includes the following five professionals: Jack Jefferies, former World champion skydiver and noted business consultant helping companies and executives to be more productive, with clients including KSL Capital and Alterra Mountain Co., operator of Steamboat, Mammoth Mountain and other ski mountains; Larry Brown, President & CEO of Go Fast Sports & Beverage Company who previously worked in distribution as a senior executive for major brands like Red Bull and Neuro Brands; Josh Hanfling, co‐founder of Sewald‐Hanfling Public Affairs, a top Denver‐based state and local lobbying and government affairs firm; Chris Arnold, a highly regarded public relations professional who ran PR and Communications at Chipotle Mexican Grill for 15 years; and Jonathan Ressler, a noted expert in the influencer, digital & social media worlds and who has worked with brands like Nestle, Amazon, Ford and Singer22.com where he served as CMO.

About Apollo: Apollo Brands® LLC was born out of Founder Troy Widgery's prior success with GO FAST! Energy Drink™. Troy's background in extreme sports guided the passion to build GO FAST!™ into a global brand, but he wanted to build a healthier and more efficient energy product. Apollo and its specialty brands are manufactured in Colorado and represent the culmination of nearly 700 formulations over more than 10 years. According to Apollo®, a Liquid Core™ of functional ingredients surrounded by a xylitol gum shell is the best way to provide a clean and portable energy supplement for those in the pursuit of a healthy and productive lifestyle. Studies show that chewing gum provides cognitive benefits including reduced stress and enhanced memory function, which complement the natural caffeine and B-vitamins in the Liquid Core™. For more information visit www.ApolloBrandsLLC.com.

