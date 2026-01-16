Apollo Care Announces Acquisition of eStrat, a Leading Patient Services and Solutions Provider

Acquisition of eStrat expands Apollo Care's patient access and affordability portfolio.

Integration with Apollo Care's technology platform can deliver incremental patient access and gross-to-net improvement opportunities for eStrat clients.

Trond Waerness joins Apollo Care, bringing deep expertise in copay program management and further strengthening the company's commercial experience.

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Care, a leading provider of patient access, affordability, and analytics solutions, today announced the acquisition of eStrat, a copay and patient access solutions company. eStrat is known for its deep expertise in copay program design and execution, supporting pharmaceutical manufacturers across a range of therapeutic areas.

The transaction expands Apollo Care's industry-best copay platform and integrates key members of the eStrat team to ensure continuity of client service, while enabling faster program launches, more seamless execution, and tighter integration between patient access operations and analytics.

"This investment reinforces our commitment to industry leadership in patient access and affordability solutions," said Ben Bove, President, CEO, and Chairman of Apollo Care. "Combining eStrat's commercial expertise and client relationships with Apollo Care's technology-driven approach allows us to help manufacturers reduce complexity, improve access for patients, and more effectively translate data and analytics into real-world execution."

As part of the transaction, Trond Waerness, Co-Founder of eStrat, joins Apollo Care's leadership team. Waerness brings deep domain expertise and long‑standing experience supporting pharmaceutical manufacturers in designing and executing patient affordability strategies.

"This combination provides an exciting opportunity for our clients," said Waerness. "With eStrat's trusted partnerships and Apollo Care's industry-leading technology and patient access solutions, we're positioned to drive meaningful impact for patients and deliver stronger results for our customers."

About Apollo Care

Apollo Care develops and deploys patient access and analytics solutions through purpose-built technology to help pharmaceutical brands address commercial challenges. With a history of industry-first innovation, Apollo Care is rethinking outdated industry practices to deliver integrated solutions that drive growth, optimize gross-to-net costs, and improve patient outcomes. Apollo Care is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.apollocare.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

