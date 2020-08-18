Apollo Celebrates Conclusion of Bold 20x2020 Commissioning Project with 20 Internationally Acclaimed Composers, 17 Guest Artists, and 8 Houston Ballet Dancers

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Chamber Players concludes its six-year multicultural commissioning project with 20x2020 Virtual Festival, twenty video episodes featuring two digital world premieres and new studio performances recorded specifically for this series, previous concerts, of the 20 commissioned works, curated with composer and artist interviews, and hosted by St. John Flynn. Continuing Apollo's on-going commitment to collaborate with and support other Houston performing arts organizations, several of the video episodes also feature new choreography created and danced by artists from HOUSTON BALLET who have been impacted by the indefinite venue closures and season cancellations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched in 2014, 20x2020 [twenty by twenty twenty] was an Apollo initiative to commission 20 new multicultural and folk music-inspired works for the ensemble by the end of the decade. "We began this project strong on ideas and inspiration but lacking funding. We used a $2,000 Houston Press Masterminds award as 'seed money' to launch 20x2020 - as the project concludes we've raised over a quarter-million dollars in associated project costs. 20x2020 has raised Apollo's profile in Houston and internationally, as we've explored a myriad of cultures the world over," states Apollo founder and Artistic & Executive Director Matthew J. Detrick. "The COVID-19 pandemic threw us a curveball, but 20x2020 Virtual Festival allows us to conclude the project in an even more impactful way. These 20 video episodes, particularly the final two world premieres and those featuring Houston Ballet dancers, will enable Apollo to reach a broader audience online and continue its mission to connect communities and cultures through globally inspired music."

"I'm honored to have been commissioned by Apollo for this inspirational project - its boldness and multicultural celebration resonates meaningfully with our current moment," said Jennifer Higdon, multiple Pulitzer and Grammy-winning composer (20x2020 Commission No. 20).

Apollo joins forces with Houston Ballet dancers including principals KARINA GONZÁLEZ and CONNOR WALSH; first soloists OLIVER HALKOWICH and MÓNICA GÓMEZ; demi soloist ESTHEYSIS MENENDEZ, and corps de ballet dancers CHAE EUN YANG and GRETEL BATISTA. Principal MELODY MENNITE creates new choreography in collaboration with her colleagues.

VIRTUAL FESTIVAL 20X2020 airs Thursday and Sunday evenings at 7pm CDT, August 27 - November 1, 2020, on YouTube, Facebook and other social media platforms.

