Apollo Chamber Players Awarded Prestigious Mid-America Arts Alliance Grant

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Chamber Players (Apollo) announces that it is among a select group of regional artists and organizations to receive a Mid-America Arts Alliance ARTISTIC INNOVATIONS grant. Apollo, in partnership with Documentary Alliance, will produce a multidisciplinary project titled "Before the Decade is Out…" featuring a film documentary with live musical performance and lecture centered around Apollo's 20×2020 project, inspired by President John F. Kennedy's famous Moonshot initiative. 12 organizations were funded from an applicant pool of 96.

MAAA Innovations Grant "Before the Decade is Out..." MoonStrike Concert (Sept. 2019) with astronaut John Herrington, narrator

Funding for Apollo's Mid-America grant is drawn from generous underwriting by the National Endowment for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts, and foundations, corporations, and individuals throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Mid-America Arts Alliance, the nation's oldest regional arts organization, was founded in 1972 to foster cultural growth in heartland communities.

Todd Stein, Mid-America's CEO said, "Apollo Chamber Players is to be commended for their commitment to serving their community with this distinctive project. Audiences in the Houston and SE Texas will have the opportunity to see the exciting work of Apollo."

Launched in 2014, 20×2020 is a vanguard initiative to commission 20 new multicultural works by 2020. The project roster includes new works for string quartet and larger instrumentation configurations by Pulitzer Prize, Grammy and Emmy-winning composers such as Jennifer Higdon, Christopher Theofanidis, Libby Larsen and Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate. The thirty-minute documentary, filmed by award-winning documentarian Jeffrey Mills, will follow the commissioning process from beginning to end, capturing a behind-the-scenes look at Apollo and project composers/guests.

"20x2020 has raised Apollo's profile in Houston and internationally, as we've explored a myriad of cultures the world over," states Apollo founder and Artistic & Executive Director Matthew J. Detrick. "We are excited to collaborate with Jeffrey Mills and Documentary Alliance on this synergistic project to tell the story of Houston through the lens of Apollo and our bold project."

