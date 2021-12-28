Apollo Fintech Launches Ark Decentralized Cloud as Part of Decentralized Web 3.0 Initiative

PRETORIA, South Africa, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ark Decentralized Cloud was designed not only as a framework for a truly decentralized web 3.0, but also as a core engine to allow for data-heavy NFTs, such as 8k video clips and VR experiences and an ultra-fast decentralized storage solution capable of supporting advanced applications, such as a metaverse.

"The largest barriers to decentralized file storage, file size and data accessibility, are no longer an issue on Ark. Unlike its competitors, Ark can theoretically support files of unlimited size, and data is rapidly accessible. This opens up the real possibility of mass adoption of decentralized storage."

Stephen McCullah - CEO of Apollo Fintech

Currently, Ark Decentralized Cloud functions by allowing users to do one of two things:

Store their Data

Users can encrypt and store their files on Ark, facilitating safe and indefinite storage of files of any size.

Store Data from Other Users

Users can partition their hard drives to store other's files to earn a recurring income.

How Ark Works

Ark Decentralized Cloud works by creating a cloud environment between as many as millions of user devices. When a user stores a file on the network the file is then fragmented into as many as hundreds of individual pieces. Each fragment of the file is then encrypted and stored between dozens of staked user storage devices. Unlike other decentralized storage systems, Ark has an abundance of security fail-safe protocols to prevent data from being lost when a participating user removes their staked hard drive.

2022 Plan

Apollo Fintech is working on utilizing Ark as a core to its web 3.0 infrastructure. Ark will allow truly decentralized web pages and applications because data can be completely stored and quickly accessed from The Ark network. Normally, most "decentralized" websites still host their graphical data on centralized servers. This makes them incredibly Vulnerable to influence from foreign powers and outside entities.

