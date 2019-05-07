Apollo Fusion, Inc. Lands NASA JPL License and Manufacturing Contract
May 07, 2019, 06:00 ET
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Apollo Fusion, Inc. is excited to announce it has been awarded an exclusive, worldwide commercial license to NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory's (JPL) MaSMi (Magnetically Shielded Miniature) Hall thruster, the world's first low-power (≤1.0 kW) magnetically shielded Hall thruster. MaSMi has demonstrated class-leading performance with a peak total efficiency of 54%, a peak total specific impulse of 1940 s, and an estimated throughput capability of >150 kg Xe. MaSMi is a key component of JPL's ASTRAEUS (Ascendant Sub-kW Transcelestial Electric Propulsion System), a low-power electric propulsion (EP) system optimized for use on smallsats. In support of ASTRAEUS, Apollo was awarded a contract to manufacture three engineering model MaSMi-EM thrusters for JPL this summer.
Apollo is also designing a commercial version of this thruster called AXE (Apollo Xenon Engine) following an internal design-for-manufacturing process. The design-for-manufacturing improvements will enable AXE to be rapidly mass-manufactured for large constellation customers.
Apollo CEO Mike Cassidy noted, "We're absolutely thrilled to be working with NASA JPL and with Dr. Ryan Conversano, the PI of ASTRAEUS and the inventor of MaSMi. The MaSMi thruster that we now have the exclusive license for can produce more than 2,000,000 N‑s of total impulse and yet is about the size of a soda can. We've heard many times that our propulsion system's high performance coupled with our rapid, high-volume manufacturing is enabling new space missions and constellations. This new relationship with NASA JPL further demonstrates that Apollo can deliver for these new constellations."
In addition to the NASA JPL thruster that Apollo has licensed, the smaller Apollo Constellation Engine (ACE) provides outstanding performance at only 400 watts: 24 mN of thrust, 200,000 kN-s of total impulse, 4.5 kg of dry mass. This is about three times the total impulse per unit mass of any competitive propulsion system and about three times the total impulse per unit volume of any competitive propulsion system on the market today (for 50kg-500kg smallsats).
About Apollo Fusion
Apollo Fusion is a venture-funded small business led by Mike Cassidy (CEO and co-founder). Mike previously co-founded and led four successful startups and was a Vice President at Google where he led Project Loon. Loon delivers internet using Free Space Optical Communications and high-altitude balloons. The Apollo Fusion team has deep expertise in electric propulsion, Hall thrusters, power electronics, software development, and aerospace engineering. Apollo has raised nearly $20 million in funding.
