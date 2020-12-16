Apollo Fusion, Inc. Propulsion Systems Selected by Saturn Satellite Networks Inc.

Apollo CEO Mike Cassidy added, "We're thrilled to be selected by Saturn to provide electric propulsion for their NationSat small GEO sats. Saturn has always been focused on delivering very low cost satellites with lots of capacity. So our low cost, high performance ACE Max Hall thruster system is a great fit for their upcoming missions."

About Apollo Fusion

Apollo Fusion, Inc. designs and builds state of the art Hall thruster propulsion systems for a variety of government and commercial satellite programs. The Apollo team members have extremely deep aerospace experience and over the course of their careers have designed and built systems that are flying on over 1,000 satellites that are in orbit today. Apollo has built up the capacity to deliver dozens of propulsion systems every month to meet current high market demand. Apollo has raised nearly $25 million in funding. Apollo's founder and CEO is Mike Cassidy. Mike is a serial entrepreneur with four previous successful startups. Mike was previously a Vice President at Google where he led Project Loon, a high-altitude telecommunications system.

